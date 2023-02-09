Rep. Ken Fleming (R) hosted a press conference Wednesday in Frankfort to introduce House Bill 200, which he said is “a broad based, very much an unprecedented approach to addressing Kentucky’s healthcare workforce shortage.”

“Kentucky has grown (to have) an ongoing workforce crisis,” he said, “and its growing crisis threatens not only to burden families and providers, but also may jeopardize the very availability of critical health services throughout Kentucky.”

