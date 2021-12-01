Country musicians Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker will be coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Tickets for the show start at $39 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center box office and by calling 270-297-9932.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
