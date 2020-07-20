The organization that successfully blocked the implementation of “Marsy’s Law,” a crime victim bill of rights, has filed a lawsuit against a new version of the law passed earlier this year in Frankfort.
“Marsy’s Law” would include a number of rights of crime victims in the state’s constitution, including the right of a victim to be informed of hearings in their case, to be notified if the defendant in their case is released on bond or escapes, and the right to speak at hearings.
A similar bill was passed during the 2019 General Assembly but was challenged by the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense lawyers, largely over the language used to describe the law that would appear on the 2019 ballot.
Before the election, the state Supreme Court ruled the ballot language was inadequate for voters to completely understand what they were voting on, and said the entire constitutional amendment should have been presented to voters. Although voters approved the measure, the Supreme Court ruling meant the constitutional amendment could not go into effect.
Lawmakers approved a new “Marsy’s Law” bill, Senate Bill 15, this year. A lawsuit filed by the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers argues the law improperly includes several constitutional amendments into a single ballot question.
The lawsuit also argues people will be asked to vote on the constitutional amendment “in an election in which a significant portion of the electorate will be disenfranchised by new voter identification requirements,” referring to a Voter ID law also approved by lawmakers during this year’s legislative session.
The lawsuit contains several arguments, including that Senate Bill 15 is not a law because it was not presented upon approval to Gov. Andy Beshear, which the lawsuit says is required. Senate Bill 15 was approved on the second-to-last day of the General Assembly, and was sent to the Secretary of State’s Office upon final approval.
Senate Bill 15 does not define what a “crime victim” is, the lawsuit says. That definition can only be found in the state statute covering crime victim rights that already exist, but are not in the constitution.
The definition was amended during the session by Senate Bill 80. But Senate Bill 80 is invalid, the lawsuit says, because it actually contains two definitions of “crime victim.”
Senate Bill 80 says crime victim rights shall apply “in all felony and misdemeanor proceedings in a District or Circuit Court in the Commonwealth.”
Later, the bill spells out “crime victim” as someone harmed by the commission of a felony, or “a misdemeanor involving threatened or actual physical injury, harassment or restraint; a misdemeanor involving a child or incompetent person; or a misdemeanor involving a sexual offense or a trespass.” That definition also applies to family members if the victim is deceased, the bill says.
Those two definitions are contradictory, the lawsuit says. Because Senate Bill 15 relies on Senate Bill 80 for its definition of “crime victim,” and because Senate Bill 80 is invalid, Senate Bill 15 is also invalid, the lawsuit says.
“Our argument in the complaint is (Senate Bill 80) gives two different definitions,” said J. David Niehaus, a Louisville attorney handling the case for the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. That matters, the suit alleges, because Marsy’s Law
The suit also claims Marsy’s Law is actually at least four constitutional amendments under one umbrella, that would: give certain rights to crime victims; “alter the structure of government” by giving lawmakers the power to protect victims’ rights; extend civil immunity to certain government agencies; and “limit the rights of persons accused of crime.”
Regarding the Voter ID law, Senate Bill 2, the lawsuit says in most cases, a person can only vote if they have an approved ID from a government agency. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for people to obtain a necessary ID prior to the November election.
“Because of the current pandemic, a substantial number of otherwise qualified voters who could have satisfied the identification requirements … before July 15, 2020, will not be able to provide the required ‘proof of identity,’ ” the lawsuit says. Because government offices that could issue state IDs were closed for months because of the pandemic, there is “insufficient time” for people to seek an approved ID before election day, the suit says.
The court should either prevent Marsy’s Law from being placed on the ballot or should prevent votes on the measure from being counted “(b)ecause a substantial number of qualified persons will be barred from participating in the vote for or against S.B. 15 by circumstances beyond their control,” the suit says.
“There is a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Senate Bill 2,” Niehaus said. But attorneys for the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers are arguing against Senate Bill 2 only as it will affect voting for Marsy’s Law, Niehaus said.
A hearing to discuss motions on the lawsuit is scheduled from Monday in Franklin Circuit Court. “The motion is for Sen. (Whitney) Westerfield (the primary sponsor of Marsy’s Law) and for an organization called Marsy’s Law for Kentucky to intervene in the suit,” Niehaus said.
Ballots for the November election have not yet been printed. Niehaus said he couldn’t say if this suit would go to the Supreme Court before the election.
“I have been at this too long to predict much,” Niehaus said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
