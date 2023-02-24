In January, the Council for Better Education (CBE) filed a lawsuit against Kentucky Department of Education officials, including KDE commissioner Jason Glass and Kentucky Board of Education chair Lu Young, over the constitutionality of House Bill 9.
HB 9, which was introduced during the 2022 state legislative session, would amend KRS 160.1596 to establish public charter schools as schools within an authorizing district for state and local funding.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins and Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant, along with the respective school boards, are announcing their support of the CBE and the complaint filed by the organization.
The DCPS board voted Thursday to approve the authorization that Robbins can take the “necessary steps” in supporting the organization in its legal challenge, and OPS plans to have a similar item on its agenda during the March board meeting.
Robbins, who is also the president of the CBE, said the organization arrived at 10 reasons it feels the bill is unconstitutional.
“There are real concerns that the bill presents,” he said. “Local and state taxes would be diverted to an unelected board that would be over the charter school. There are corporations established around the country that run charter schools that are hired to operate the school with a profit motive, which doesn’t always correlate to what is best for students.”
“Moving (public) tax dollars to charter schools could be a problem,” Constant said. “The board of education is supposed to be a resource provider of all things in a school district ... and that leaves less resources in a public school district.”
The bill would also establish public charter schools as local education agencies for federal funding purposes and make the schools eligible for federal and state grants.
“Looking at funding per student in Kentucky, it’s very low,” Constant said. “We are in the bottom third of states that are funded on a per pupil basis. When you begin to lessen those dollars, you take resources away from the overall experience of a student. That could also translate to teaching positions or student programming. This could lead to hard decisions if funding is diverted.”
Under Section 183 of the Kentucky Constitution, it states that “the General Assembly shall, by appropriate legislation, provide for an efficient system of common schools throughout the State.”
“There are several pieces of ‘common’ language in the constitution,” Robbins said. “The question is if charter schools established under HB 9 are considered to be common schools.”
HB 9 would also require two pilot charter school programs to be launched as a study on the impact of the schools. Those pilot programs would be in west Louisville and northern Kentucky.
David Kessler, superintendent for Owensboro Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Owensboro, said he is not worried about the potential impact charter schools could have on OCS’ student population if one were to open in the area.
“Our Catholic schools in Owensboro and Daviess County offer unique educational opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else in the area,” he said. “We are confident that families will continue to seek out our schools regardless of how the education landscape might change in the future.”
Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill on April 7, stating that he believes it “diverts taxpayer funds from our already underfunded public schools in the Commonwealth, redirecting those funds to for-profiting entities running charter schools.”
Robbins said the next step in the lawsuit is for a brief to be filed by the defendants, with another 30 days after that for CBE attorneys to answer any questions or concerns filed in the brief. Once that has taken place, arguments will be scheduled to be made in Franklin County Circuit Court, where the complaint was filed.
