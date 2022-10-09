PADNWS-10-06-22 EAGLE - PHOTO

Dohi, the newest bald eagle at Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station, perches on a pole in the eagle enclosure Tuesday. Dohi was found injured in West Virginia and sent to LBL after it was determined he couldn’t fly well enough to be released into the wild.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

CADIZ — For their striking colors and as a universal symbol of America, bald eagles command attention both in the wild and in captivity.

Visitors to the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station now get a double portion of the beloved birds, as the station recently welcomed its second bald eagle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.