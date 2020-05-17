Jeff and Sharron Leach opened Leach’s Custom Creations two years ago as a way to save for retirement and to do something together, other than watching television.
“Before that, she would see things on Pinterest and assume that I could make it for her,” Jeff Leach said. “She talked me into doing it as a side business.”
He works six to seven days a week at Glenmore Distillery and she works on decorative candles and other products for their business.
“It’s labor intensive but we enjoy it,” Leach said. “We’ve sold stuff to people from California to Maine to Florida.”
Wooden American flags are very popular, he said.
“It started as a lark, to see if I could do it,” Leach said. “I made a Thin Blue Line flag for a friend who works for the sheriff’s department. He showed it to the sheriff and Keith Cain ordered 18 to 20 of them for people who work for him.”
And more orders kept coming in.
Leach uses bourbon barrel staves and tobacco sticks in his work.
“Whiskey barrel staves represent my work today and tobacco sticks represent my background on the farm,” he said.
Leach said, “I work on ideas from customers. I’m making a guitar holder and mounting from whiskey barrels now.”
He’s planning on making some towel holders and backpack holders in the near future.
“We specialize in the rustic look which is popular now,” Leach said. “And I’m working on some more flag ideas. There’s always something new.”
The Leaches make their own beard oil and air fresheners.
“We basically do anything,” Leach said. “My hope is that when I retire this will be a nice supplementary income. We’re padding our retirement.”
He said, “My father dabbled in woodworking. We didn’t have much money, so we had to do everything ourselves. But he enjoyed woodworking. I learned a lot of it from him and taught myself the rest.”
Their website — leachs-custom-creations.myshopify.com — offers beard oil, soy candles, bath bombs, bath salt, blanket ladders, barrel stave bottle openers, name plates and card holders, serving trays, bar soap, a flag shaped like a cross, air fresheners and more.
