Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for its Class of 2021.
The organization connects a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state.
In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
The class will have its orientation session in June at the Boone Tavern in Berea and will be traveling to Louisville in July, Hopkinsville in August, Somerset in September, Paducah in October, Ashland and Morehead in November, and Frankfort and Lexington in December.
Nomination forms are available online at leadershipky.org.
Applications are due by mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.