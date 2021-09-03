Leadership Owensboro has accepted 31 applicants for its Class of 2022, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.
The chamber sponsors the program.
Since 1982, more than 1,000 people have participated in the program.
“We are honored each year to have the opportunity to work with such a strong group of community members,” Hannah Thurman, Leadership Owensboro executive director, said in making the announcement. “Owensboro continues to attract and grow leaders who are interested in contributing to our community. We look forward to a great year and are eager to learn from and alongside each member of the class.”
The program offers nine full-day sessions on topics such as education, human needs and services, local government issues, the justice system, tourism, health care and other aspects of the community.
The monthly classes are held from September through April.
Class members will be required to participate in local civic leadership meetings and will work as a class to present and implement a solution to an identified community challenge.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, called Leadership Owensboro the “chamber’s proven talent development program.”
Class members are Andrea Denise Bolden, Kentucky Wesleyan College; Alissa Boone, Advanced Center for Orthopedic and Sports Medicine; Sandra Brown, German American Bank; Maria Clark, Maria Clark Photography; Stephanie Clay, Owensboro Health; Tiffanye Corsey, Senior Community Center of Owensboro/Daviess County; Matthew Curry, U.S. Bank; Sharmy Davis, Owensboro Community and Technical College.
Dirk Dooper, City of Owensboro; Grant Dunivan, Helton Insurance Group; Tristan Durbin, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport; Kaitlyn Foster, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services; Caleb Haynes, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline; Travis Johnson, EM Ford; Francine Marseille, Friday After 5; Duncan Ka’ai-Ebert, UniFirst Corporation; Blaine Mathew, United Way of the Ohio Valley.
Lauren May, Owensboro Health; Terry Pollard, Serene Relief Wellness; Julie Price, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline; Christy Rohner, Brescia University; Carla Shown, Owensboro Health; DeAnna Speed, Big Rivers Electric Corporation; Lt. Mike Staples, Owensboro Police Department; Laurna Strehl, Western Kentucky Botanical Garden; Scott Taylor, Daviess County Public Schools
Felicia Troutman, Owensboro Health; Trevor Thompson, Consolidated Mechanical Inc.; Ashtin Warren, Hospice of Western Kentucky; Ket West II, Hafer and Dana Wilson, Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
