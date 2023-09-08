The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce announced its 42nd class of Leadership Owensboro on Thursday.
Since 1982, more than 1,000 people have participated in the program.
The program offers nine full-day sessions on topics such as education, human needs and services, local government issues, the justice system, tourism, health care and other aspects of the community.
The monthly classes are held from September through April.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said, “Leadership Owensboro continues its tradition as the Chamber’s proven talent development program.
“The program continues to cultivate leaders and expose them to challenges and opportunities in our community. Each class inspires us with their drive and commitment to make Owensboro a better place.”
Ashtin Warren, the chamber’s director of talent programs, said, “Leadership Owensboro allows class members to learn from each other, gain knowledge about relevant community issues and even form lifelong friendships and connections. The sessions offer unique perspectives of the inner workings of our community while encouraging diversity of thought, leadership development and community engagement.”
