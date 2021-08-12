If you're interested in applying for Leadership Owensboro's Class of 2022, you'd better hurry.
Completed applications must be hand-delivered to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce no later than noon Friday, the chamber said this week.
The chamber sponsors the program.
This will be the professional development and community learning program's 40th class.
Since 1982, more than 1,000 people have participated in the program.
It offers nine full-day sessions on topics such as education, human needs and services, local government issues, the justice system, tourism, health care and other aspects of the community.
The monthly classes are held from September through April.
Class members will be required to participate in local civic leadership meetings and will work as a class to present and implement a solution to an identified community challenge.
