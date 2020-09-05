Leadership Owensboro’s Class of 2021 is the largest in its 38-year history with 40 members.
Jessica Kirk, Leadership Owensboro’s executive director, said, “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a strong group. “Owensboro continues to attract leaders who are interested in contributing to our community and truly making a difference. I look forward to a great class this year — learning from them and with them.”
Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation and a member of Leadership Owensboro’s curriculum committee, said, “This spirit of giving back and making a difference is one of the things that makes Owensboro and Daviess County such a great place to live and work.”
Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said, “Leadership Owensboro is the chamber’s proven talent development program. It continues to cultivate leaders and expose them to challenges and opportunities in our community. Our goal for the class is that they graduate with a clear plan on how they can make Owensboro a better place.”
Members of the class include Alex Ross, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline; Amanda Huff, Audubon Area Head Start; Antoine Smith-Rouse, Owensboro Community & Technical College Workforce Solutions; April Jennings, CherriCare, Inc.; Bethanie Roberts, Owensboro Grain Company; Brandy Mathew, Advanced Cardiology of Owensboro; Bryson Morrow, Saint Joseph Peace Mission for Children
Donna Fitzgerald, Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky; Stacy Edds-Ellis, Owensboro Community & Technical College; Drew Hardesty, Wonder Boy Media; Ellen Ebelhar, Independence Bank; Emmy Woosley, Daicel Safety System America Inc.; Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony; Harrison Bryant, Malcolm Bryant Corp.; Jason Anderson, Owensboro Health Healthpark
JD Winkler, Owensboro Police Department; Jeanna Siddons, American Patriot Getaways; Joe Janes, Owensboro Municipal Utilities; John David Sandefur, Owensboro Public Schools; John Harralson, Harralson Farms; Joy Carroll, IMPACT 100 Owensboro; Kathleen Richard, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline; Katie Drab, The Hershey Company; Kitty Jones, Puzzle Pieces; Leslye Krampe, Kenergy Corp.
Mary Moorhouse, German American Bank; Matt Fitzgerald, Daniel Dick State Farm; Megan Gross, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services; Quincy Harris, Puzzle Pieces; Rachel Whelan, Brescia University; Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP; Robin Dunivan, U.S. Bank; Samantha Howard, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline; Sara Butterworth, Owensboro Health.
Sarah Poole, Wendell Foster; Somer Dunaway, EM Ford; Summer Crick, Kentucky Wesleyan College; Travis Owsley, Saint Joseph Peace Mission for Children; Trudy Mattingly, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline; and Tyler Shookman, L. Steve Castlen Realtors.
