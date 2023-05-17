The Greater Owensboro Leadership Institute is bringing in six speakers from a variety of businesses for its first Leadership Summit on June 8 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
The day-long event begins at 8 a.m.
Stacy Edds-Ellis, the institute’s executive director, said the event will focus on leadership, innovation, partnerships, government, philanthropy and service.
She said, “The Summit provides a day of best practices, thought leadership and encouragement for leaders. It was designed to serve as a catalyst for leadership, fuel collaboration and foster civic engagement in our community. This is an excellent opportunity for employers to develop their leadership talent pipeline and connect with other change makers.”
Edds-Ellis said the institute will gauge how this year’s Summit goes, but the plan is for it to become an annual event.
The cost is $150 — or $95 for nonprofit employees.
Lunch is included in the price of admission.
Reservations can be made at business.chamber.owensboro.com/event or by calling the chamber office at (270) 926-1860 by June 2.
Speakers are Savannah Barrett, exchange director for Art of the Rural and co-founder of the Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange; Bracken Darrell, president and chief executive officer of Logitech International S. A.; Spencer Lucker, director of strategic talent initiatives for Michigan Economic Development Corporation; Alyssa Manning, president of the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation; Dee Robinson, CEO of Robinson Hill and founder of GT Spirits Co., whose bourbon is made in Owensboro; and DeAngelo Simmons, an NBA agent and CEO of BDS Sports & Entertainment.
The non-partisan, nonprofit organization was created last fall with the support of local philanthropic organizations, businesses and community leaders to help “equip people, organizations, communities and networks with the tools to bridge divides, build capacity and tackle shared challenges to become a collective force for change.”
Summit sponsors are Owensboro Health, Brescia University, Greenwell Chisholm, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro Community and Technical College, RiverValley Behavioral Health and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.
