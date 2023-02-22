My pal, Ruth, is helping me get ready for the big redo over here, working circles around me, giving me jobs to do like I am her lackey and generally whipping me into shape. I don’t mind, really, I need motivation, and somehow it seems easier to accomplish tasks when I have company.
So, we coalesce around the work at hand with companionable good nature.
That is, we did, until I saw this.
A leaf blower.
In my living room.
Which she intended to use in my house.
Even the most inveterate slob, which I am, would be offended, which I was.
“Am I seeing what I think I am seeing,” I asked.
Yes, it was a leaf blower, but she admitted she can’t use it in some clients’ homes, at least not when they are there. It stirs things up, and they don’t get the process.
Well, no kidding.
It literally stirs things up, she said, and some clients think it blows dust everywhere.
Which of course it surely must. But not according to Ruth with her marvelous control over the machine. She explained it all.
In fact, it is only recently she has begun using the leaf blower in her housecleaning duties.
“I had to wait for the technology to catch up,” she said. “This one has low, medium and high settings, and now it’s perfect for use in inside.”
I sat, transfixed, as she explained.
The first few generations of the leaf blower had an on and off switch, and that was about it. No way to use them with delicacy, finesse. But this one, battery charged, lightweight and maneuverable, was perfect for blowing dust bunnies from under the bed, blowing dust out from under heavy furniture and corralling all the crumbs and bits of yarn and detritus into neat little piles to sweep up or vacuum.
And by vacuum I mean the one that she hauls in every visit that looks like it weighs a ton and has water in it as part of its operation and it apparently costs a fortune but leaves my house sparkling and smelling of eucalyptus. I don’t know where she finds these things. I don’t know how she comes up with these things.
But it is safe to say that Ruth is always thinking. She is the classic, iconic farm girl. She is a worker. She is innovative, she will tackle just about any project, whether she knows what she is doing or not. But if it needs to be done, Ruth will do it. The only thing I have found she can’t do is use the computer with much effect.
Her husband asked her not too long ago what was she going to do when he wasn’t around to order things for her.
“Become best friends with Greta,” was her reply.
She comes to my house with a list of things to look for on Amazon, and during breaks we look them up. If she wants them, I order them. Sometimes we find items on her wishlist on eBay. I order those, too. Then, when they arrive, she uses her key to come in and pick them up if I am not home, and we settle up later, taking her purchases off my bill.
It is a lovely arrangement, really. And, you know I tried out that leaf blower. I kind of loved it. My sister “borrowed” mine years ago, and like most things she takes from this place, it has yet to return. If it were a person, I could have collected the life insurance by now.
Ruth suckered me by saying she thought I had enough skill to use the leaf blower inside, because, really, it isn’t a rookie’s tool, and I swelled with pride in spite of myself. I secretly love the idea of leaf blowing my house, the mastery of man over machine, hardwood floors a perfect expanse of clean, clean, clean.
So help me, I looked them up online. Because a workman is only as good has his tools.
