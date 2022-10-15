Although the trees are still mostly full, the leaves are noticeably changing from green to red and yellow. Already, some leaves are picturesquely dribbling down in lazy spirals to adorn lawns.
Sounds pretty, huh? Well, give it a month, when leaves are covering yards like molding blankets. Stinking dead leaves aren’t as nice, especially if you want to get rid of them.
Well, the city is ready to help lawn owners out. Beginning Monday, city sanitation crews will begin the first of their leaf sweeps across the city. Between now and Feb. 15, city crews will make three passes through all 10 of the city’s leaf zones, picking up or vacuuming.
Caleb Gray, the city’s sanitation manager, said crews will start work in Zone 10, which is largely southeast.
The daily leaf map will be in the Messenger-Inquirer. The leaf map can be viewed at Owensboro.org.
Gray said the city will send out text alerts to let people know what zones crews are working. People can sign up for text alerts on the city’s home page. The city will also post the day’s leaf zones on social media.
The goal is to complete the first pass through all city leaf zones by November 18, to make the second pass by December 23 and to end the last sweep by February 15.
“All year long, you can bag your leaves and we’ll collect that throughout the year, just like we do yard waste,” Gray said.
People can also take bagged leaves to the drop-off boxes at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Bags can’t be any heavier than 30 pounds.
But people can also rake loose leaves into a pile for city crews to collect with vacuum trucks, Gray said. During leaf season, “we try to keep five to six trucks out there on any given time,” he said.
Gray said people can help speed leaf collection by piling loose leaves in their yards near the curb, but not in the street or sidewalk. People should not pile leaves over water meters and should not block leaves in with vehicles where crews can’t reach them.
Alas, if you have fallen limbs in your yard, they’ll have to wait for spring, as limb collection season ended this week. Gray said to not mix fallen limbs in with leaf piles.
“Be ready,” Gray said. “We can’t go back” to neighborhoods that have already been worked “because we have a schedule we need to stay on.
“Don’t block your piles, and don’t wet them down,” Gray said. “They get frozen, and it’s extremely hard on the machines.”
Last year, the city collected more than 2.33 million pounds of leaves. The leaves are taken to the county landfill, where they are composted, Gray said.
“When they start coming down, we are hitting it pretty hard,” Gray said. Motorists encountering leaf trucks should exercise caution and be aware, he said.
“Just be aware that we will be out there,” Gray said. “We will do our best to stay out of the way, but, unfortunately, we are right there in the line of traffic.
“We are ready to go, and we will hit the ground on Monday.”
