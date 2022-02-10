If you live in Owensboro, each fall you rake your leaves to the curb and eventually a city truck comes along and picks them up.
And you likely never think about them again.
But have you ever wondered what happens to those leaves?
Well, they go to the Daviess County Landfill, where they’re turned into compost, which is sold to gardeners and nurseries from across the region.
Some people even come from as far away as Bowling Green to purchase the compost, Robbie Hocker, the county’s solid waste manager, said this week.
By the time the Owensboro Sanitation Department completed its sweep of the city last month, it had collected 1,154 tons of leaves to drop off at the landfill.
Sounds like a lot, doesn’t it?
“We don’t get nearly as many leaves as we used to,” Hocker said. “We’re trying to find something else to use for making compost. We’ve tried using straw, but it really doesn’t work as well.”
Because so few leaves were delivered to the landfill, he said, “We’ll probably run out of compost by mid-summer this year.”
The leaf shortage isn’t a new problem.
It began in September 2008, when remnants of Hurricane Ike ripped hundreds of tons of limbs from local trees and even destroyed many trees.
And then, four months later, a massive ice storm hit the region, destroying even more trees.
In 2006, the sanitation department collected 1,900 tons of leaves.
In 2008, after Ike, that dropped to 1,600 tons.
And in 2010, it dropped further — to 1,200 tons.
It’s been 12 years since then, and the numbers haven’t improved.
One reason might be that more people are bagging their leaves.
Bagged leaves just go into the landfill, not the compost pile.
In 1999, the landfill was burying 15,000 tons of sludge from the Regional Water Resource Agency a year, along with about 3,000 tons of leaves from the city.
Started 20 years agoThen, in 2002, the county decided to begin combining sludge and leaves to make compost for the commercial market.
But getting into the compost business wasn’t cheap.
The county’s initial investment was $136,000, which included the installation of a 200-by-300-foot pad and a machine to turn the rows of compost mixture as they “cook.”
A report submitted to Daviess Fiscal Court in 2003 showed that the landfill sold nearly 1,000 cubic yards of compost that first year for nearly $11,000.
But soon, the compost was bringing in around $33,000 a year and keeping a lot of sludge and leaves out of the landfill.
And then, the leaf volume dropped, and so did the amount of compost available for sale.
Hocker said the county sells the compost for $12.75 a scoop.
One scoop, he said, will fill the bed of a small pickup truck.
Two scoops will fill the bed of a regular-sized pickup.
But Hocker said he also sells it by the five-gallon bucket to gardeners who want just a little.
“Everybody wants it for their flower beds and gardens,” he said. “It goes fast.”
The composting operation keeps leaves and sludge out of the landfill and makes a little money for the county, Hocker said.
That, he said, is a good use of tax dollars.
People who want compost this year should check in around April 1, Hocker said.
“It’s a win-win,” he said. “We put down a layer of leaves, a layer of sludge, a layer of leaves, a layer of sludge and build it up. The temperature in the pile heats up, and in 30 days it’s cooked. Heat kills pathogens and weed seeds. It’s pretty pure when we sell it.”
The landfill’s website explains the composting process like this:
“When the time is right, depending on the recipe used, raw materials are precisely combined into windrows with measured amounts of biosolid material. Each windrow is then turned using a machine called a scarab. The scarab uses rotating blades to combine the ingredients so that an even distribution of each material is achieved. The windrows are then left to cook.
“Cooking temperatures must reach a level above 132 degrees for a period of at least 15 days before they may be considered as finished product. We allow each windrow to achieve this temperature for a period of 30 days, while turning each windrow at least five times in order to create the optimum oxygen content. After each batch has met the requirements for temperature and time, the windrows are moved off the cooking pad and into stockpiles ready to be sold. All the compost that we make is randomly sampled and then sent to an independent lab to be tested.”
“Once you start, it’s cooking within two days,” Hocker said earlier. “The state says you have to cook it for 15 consecutive days at 131 degrees. We go past that, and our temperatures get to 145 to 150 degrees for right at a month. Then, we screen it to get any trash out.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
