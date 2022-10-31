SOES TADPOLES

Teacher Carlene Logsdon shows her third-grade students the growth progress of their tadpoles during class Thursday at Southern Oaks Elementary School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Three third-grade teachers at Southern Oaks Elementary School are teaching their students about the life cycle of frogs in an interactive way — raising tadpoles.

Natalie Coleman, Amy Shocklee and Carlene Logsdon are teaching their third-grade students a module on frogs for their science classes. This is the first time the three teachers have had their students raise tadpoles.

