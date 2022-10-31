Three third-grade teachers at Southern Oaks Elementary School are teaching their students about the life cycle of frogs in an interactive way — raising tadpoles.
Natalie Coleman, Amy Shocklee and Carlene Logsdon are teaching their third-grade students a module on frogs for their science classes. This is the first time the three teachers have had their students raise tadpoles.
“We’re reading about frogs, we’re writing about frogs, and we just thought it would be cool to get some tadpoles and watch the lifecycle,” Logsdon said.
The students have been enjoying the project and check on the tadpoles every morning, Logsdon said. Each of the three participating classes have three tadpoles.
Logsdon said the project is teaching the students more than just the life cycle of a frog.
“We’ve talked about the special water, it can’t have chlorine in it,” she said. “We talked about how often to feed it and how we have to keep the tank clean.”
The classes wrote pourquoi tales, which is also known as an origin story, a fictional narrative story.
“It answers the question ‘why,’ and it is fictional,” Logsdon said. “We’ve read four so far about tadpoles and frogs.”
On Thursday, the students began writing their own pourquoi tales.
Jaxton Goodall and Scarlett Fulkerson, students in Logsdon’s class, said they were enjoying the tadpole project.
“My favorite part has been watching the tadpoles wiggle around writing a pourquoi tale about some,” Goodall said.
Fulkerson said her favorite part was naming the tadpoles. Their names are Dash Jr., Sophia and Ella.
Goodall said through the project he has learned that it takes 14 months for a tadpole to grow into a fully-formed bullfrog.
“It’s because they’re the biggest frog in North America,” Goodall said.
