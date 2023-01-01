Each year, thousands of birdwatchers flock to northwestern Ohio to welcome birds as they take a brief stop in spring migration.
Members of the Daviess County Audubon Society will share their experiences from The Biggest Week in American Birding at Tuesday’s DCAS meeting. It will be hed at 7 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
