The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is trying to make a difference one student at a time.
This week the museum welcomed students back for tours for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Museum officials worked alongside Owensboro Public Schools educators to ensure that the visit and accompanying discussions and experiments aligned with what students were learning in class to create a complete, experiential learning opportunity for students.
Ashlie Hurley, OPS English language student services coordinator, said that since the school system is on a unified literacy curriculum in kindergarten through eighth grade, all students are learning the same things in classes. That has made it easier to meet with OMSH staff to coordinate lessons relevant to their curriculum during the visit.
This week and next week, all OPS elementary school students in kindergarten through second grade will be visiting the museum to participate in the programming.
“I worked with museum folks to make sure they are incorporating current classroom lessons,” said Hurley, who is also on the OMSH board. “We wanted to make sure that what they were talking about in the tours and during the activities would be related to the classroom.”
Kathy Olson, OMSH executive director, said students also have had an introduction to lab equipment with some of the experiments. Every student has a chance to work with a microscope, magnifying glass or other STEM tools during the laboratory portion of the visit, while Olson presents an activity.
Olson said other schools in the region are also coordinating upcoming visits to the museum. She said the museum is in a position to work with schools — with enough advance notice — to organize the visit and activities around what students are doing in school.
That kind of experiential learning is so important, Olson said.
“We want our experiences to enhance what’s going on in the schools,” she said, “and to help bring those concepts to life.”
Hurley agreed, saying that field trips being built on background knowledge enhance the classroom experience.
“Students are able to connect, and it makes it easier as a classroom teacher,” she said. “I taught for 10 years, and if I am teaching something students don’t know about, or haven’t heard of, it can be difficult.
“Having a visit to the museum like this can introduce them to those first-hand experiences and tie in what they are learning in the classroom.”
