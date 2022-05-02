One of the most difficult aspects about music composition for Aaron Yokum was learning how to do chord progression, the Apollo High School senior said.

Aaron, 17, composed an original piece of music to go along with a project he and a group of his peers created for one of his classes. The project was the development of a role-playing game called “Modgnick,” a game that tells the story of a prince who goes missing, and the princess tasked with saving him.

The piece is a main title to go along with the game which tells that story. He created it with a computer, but designed it for a brass quintet that he and a group of other band students performed at this year’s Daviess County Public Schools arts festival.

“It was really fun to do, and I learned a lot, but something that was hard was learning about chord progressions,” he said. “It’s not as simple as it sounds. You can write a melody that you think sounds pretty good, but having to match a chord progression to that is a lot more difficult than it seems.”

Aaron has never taken any musical theory classes, and essentially taught himself composition.

Drew Tucker, AHS director of bands, said Aaron came to him during one of his classes with the piece of music he created for the game. Tucker recruited a few brass players, and he even stepped in himself to play the piece.

What impressed Tucker the most about Aaron’s initiative to create the composition is that it is an example of him applying what he has learned in band.

“You can teach students to play, and you can teach them music theory, but actually creating a piece lets them be creative in a different way,” he said. “It’s another aspect of applying what he learned throughout his years of involvement in the band.”

Shelby Ratliff, AHS music theory and music tech teacher, said she really began giving students more opportunities to compose music this year. She wanted to have a chance to expose students to all aspects of music.

Teenagers, she said, are always listening to music, and they know about people performing. Rarely do they learn how to compose and know the expression they can share through writing music.

Expression is crucial, especially for high school students, she said.

“It’s a great way for them to develop creatively,” she said.

Aaron feels proud of himself for creating the piece, and said he does consider it a job well done. He is also glad to have gained a deeper understanding of the theory behind a piece of music through the creation of the piece.

After he graduates in a few weeks, Aaron will be heading Murray State University where he plans to study music performance and computer science. One of his dream jobs, he said, would be working at Disney as an Imagineer.

