Kentucky Wesleyan College graduates and families filled the auditorium of Owensboro Christian Church on Saturday morning to celebrate graduating seniors.

One of those graduates was Madelyn Dunlop, a third-generation student at KWC, following in the footsteps of her father, grandfather and even her uncle.

“I feel very grateful to have gone to Wesleyan,” she said. “It’s a very cathartic thing to live on my family’s legacy. My dad and his brother and their father all have gone there and graduated from there; it’s really cool to have been a part of that.”

Dunlop is an Owensboro native who majored in business. She chose KWC because she was impressed and inspired by the culture the school cultivated for students, a culture she said helped to encourage and shape her into a better person throughout her time there.

“They make you feel welcomed and like you’re a part of a family,” she said. “They really do care about you and want you to succeed.”

Dunlop said she chose business because of the inspiration she has found in the “strong, influential” business-minded women in her life, especially her grandmother and a family friend that has become a mentor for her.

While she said she is excited to begin networking and figuring out what her next move is now that she has officially graduated, Dunlop said she plans on taking things slow and enjoying her summer for the time being.

For other students that may be considering KWC or potentially overwhelmed by the process of choosing colleges or careers, Dunlop’s advice is to do what feels right and not to feel pressured to have it all figured out all the time.

“There’s no set path to anything; there’s no timeline,” she said. “I think just being open-minded and going somewhere where you’re going to bloom is really important.”

Graduate Veronica Kaemerer also learned an important lesson in adaptation during her time at KWC.

Kaemerer is a Muhlenberg County native who originally decided on KWC because of its education program, though she did not ultimately end up with a degree in education, having eventually changed her major to history and criminal justice.

During her education, however, she ended up finding a mentor that helped pave an entirely different path than she thought she would pursue.

Following her graduation, Kaemerer said she plans on beginning a career in radio.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be doing anything that I plan on doing after college,” she said. I’m very excited to start that new chapter in my life.”

KWC President Thomas Mitzel also had a message to graduating seniors about the importance of learning to adapt and understanding that not everything in life can be planned out, one that students came to understand as they persevered through the unknown and constantly changing world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You began your time on campus, then you were off campus, then you were on campus, then you were on campus and locked in your rooms, then you were on campus again, and during that time you were masked, not masked, masked, not masked, then hiding because you didn’t want to be masked,” he said. “You have learned to adapt so well.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360