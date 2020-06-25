A month has passed since George Floyd’s death was made public. I have spent this time processing the comments I have read on social media, what I have seen on television news, and how leaders either disappoint or inspire me in the face of inequality.
Usually my articles are about education, awareness and advocacy for those with disabilities so others can understand their differences and see their value. Finding the words for advocacy in the #blacklivesmatter movement should be no different, but I find myself struggling to express my thoughts as a 35-year-old white woman, raising two young white boys, while living my best life with limited fears.
I am a known advocate and leader in our community, standing for equal rights and opportunities for those with disabilities. How can I be an advocate for one and not all?
Admittedly, I did not grow up around a lot of Black friends or neighbors. I am from Whitesville and went to Daviess County High School, neither of which exposed me to different races or cultures.
I was taught not to see color, but as an adult, I think that may be the greatest injustice of our generation.
Why do I feel this was an injustice?
Because, we weren’t pushed to honor and love our differences, but act as though they didn’t exist. We weren’t celebrating and learning about the differences that could make us stronger together.
Instead, we thought giving children the inspirational message to not see the color, would mean that they would be treated equally. It wasn’t until I started my nonprofit and brought on my co-leader, Quincy Harris, that I had my first meaningful relationship with a Black person.
I will never forget when Quincy and I had yet another discussion about her being Black and me being white. Our open conversations provided me with much insight I never understood I needed.
The label “white privilege” is me and I had no idea.
Not to undermine the struggles, hustle and sacrifices I have made in my journey, but conversations with Quincy made me realize that nonetheless, I epitomize white privilege. Nothing was handed to me, but that isn’t what “white privilege” means. It’s about the color of my skin allowing me grace, acceptance, understanding, certain opportunities and certain excuses.
It’s time we use our white privilege to take a stand and demand better. I couldn’t think of no better way to do that than to have Quincy share her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Over the last seven years, she has been the person that can challenge me to think and be better. I hope that she can help provide the same awareness and personal reflection to you that she does for me:
As a Black woman, I have so many concerns, but perhaps the biggest is the conversations I have to have with my son and nephews. In one breath, I don’t want to have any conversations about what’s going on in our country right now with the Black Lives Matter Movement. I want to protect their innocence. I don’t want them to live in fear like I sometimes do when it comes to being Black.
But I know a conversation is needed. My son will soon grow up and he needs to be educated on the injustice that he may experience. He must know that as he grows up to be a man, others might fear him based solely off his brown skin.
People think racism doesn’t exist and that’s the scary part.
Owensboro Police Chief Art Elam recently said if you want to see racism, “just go to the Facebook comments.” Unfortunately, in the last month I have seen more and more people question why people are protesting — nothing has happened in their hometown.
First, that is not true, and second, does it have to happen in your hometown for you to care?
Also, I would like to address the support for law enforcement during the Black Lives Matter movement. People say cops’ lives matter. I get it and absolutely believe that all lives matter, but let me say this: Being a police officer is a profession. Meaning you have the choice. If you don’t like how things are going at your job, you have the option to stick it out or quit. Being Black is not a choice. There is no way to dress it up or down or quit. No matter what I wear you will always see my dark skin first.
I have learned a couple things from all this:
1. Some people of other races, cultures and backgrounds actually care and want to have a conversation. Let them! Get uncomfortable because that’s what it’s going to take.
2. Some people l have conversed with over time have changed their perspective.
3. Some people’s opinions won’t change and unfortunately, we have to be OK with that.
To my dear Black friends, I love you and all your Blackness. Black men, I love you and pray daily that all these people can see your Black greatness. Your lives matter to me and I know they matter to a lot of great white people, too! Be willing to have a conversation. Open the door to allow people of other races to ask questions.
I have been blessed with a few people in my life of other races whom I have built a relationship with, Amanda being one, and we are able to have open communication about our racial differences. I believe through these conversations I am able to change the narrative.
2020 has been one for the history books. We have learned to do things differently as our lives changed almost instantly. It’s time we start doing a lot of things different — and I don’t mean wearing a mask. I mean we start creating opportunities for ALL, we start valuing ALL, we grow our understanding and appreciation for ALL, and we start to build a better community for ALL.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog: Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.