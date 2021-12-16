Aktion Club members built a library book bench from scratch and recently donated it, along with more than 100 books, to East View Elementary School.
Aktion Club is a service club for adults with disabilities. With more than 12,000 members worldwide, its mission is to provide adults living with disabilities an opportunity to develop initiative, leadership skills and to serve their communities.
The Owensboro chapter, which started as a collaboration between Wendell Foster and the Kiwanis Club, was chartered in 2018, growing from six members in its beginnings to 16, according to Cindy Huston, who is Wendell Foster’s facility sponsor for the Aktion Club.
Aktion Club members, according to Huston, participate in a variety of community projects each month that provide an opportunity for them to engage the community.
Most recently, she said, the club went shopping for school supplies to donate to the Borrowed Hearts Foundation and participated in its back-to-school bash this past summer.
The Borrowed Hearts Foundation strives to provide support and resources for children in foster care and the families that care for them, according to its mission.
The library bench, however, was different from previous projects and encouraged club members to use more critical thinking skills and build something tangible, according to Huston.
“A typical project may not be as in-depth as this, so it may be we go serve food in the community or we go shopping for school supplies, but this project was different in that they … had to use a lot of critical thinking skills, and it was just more of a step-by-step project instead of just going out into the community,” she said.
Club members were split into three teams, each responsible for different aspects of the building process, such as the actual construction of the bench, painting and designing the bench and, finally, filling it with books.
The project, she said, took around three months to complete.
Club members were encouraged to donate their favorite childhood books and coordinated with 2nd and Charles to host a book drive to help stock the bench. A Kiwanis member also arranged for book donations from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
In the end, the club was able to stock more than 100 books in the bench, Huston said.
The book bench’s borrowing policy will function on the honor system and encourage children to exchange books, rather than take them home permanently.
The club then dedicated the bench to the school earlier this week.
“They (club members) were very excited,” Huston said. “They were proud of themselves; they really developed a lot of self-confidence in that they could come together as a team and work together to complete such a big project. They love it. They love working together. In addition to learning skills, it’s a great social opportunity for them as well.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.