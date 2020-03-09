Sixty years ago, a 17-year-old girl walked into a drugstore in Central City and plunked down a nickel to buy her best friend a birthday card.
No doubt, it was the best 5 cents Glenda Harper ever spent.
She and her lifelong friend, Sue Vincent, have received decades of joy from that card. Since February 1960, the two Muhlenberg County women have mailed it to each other every year on their birthdays.
“It got lost in the mail one time, and they had to put a tracer on it,” said Billy Vincent, Sue’s husband.
That was 1968, when Vincent lived in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Thank goodness, the postal service found and returned the card because it is their ledger of love and devotion.
In ways, the card has become a third friend in their relationship. The two Muhlenberg County women refer to it as “her.”
“We talk to her like she’s somebody,” Harper said, with a laugh.
Harper and Vincent vow the card will be buried with the first one who dies.
As far as birthday cards go, it’s pretty simple. It attracted Harper’s attention because the woman on the front has red hair — the same color as Vincent’s at the time.
“It reminded me of Sue. It was the perfect card,” Harper said.
The card’s message: “Looks like you’re in for a long stretch of happiness.”
Harper mailed it to Vincent for her 18th birthday on Feb. 21, 1960.
Then, on April 1 that year, which is Harper’s birthday, she opened an envelope from Vincent. Harper was tickled to find the same birthday card she had mailed her friend a few weeks earlier.
Vincent said: “I wanted to send it back to her so she could have ‘a long stretch of happiness.’ ”
That’s what started the 60-year tradition.
Each year, the two friends sign and date the card and add a short note. It’s usually a simple “Love you” with the year.
Except 1997. One of them wrote, “Love you. P.S. You forgot to sign your name last year.”
Vincent turned 78 in February. Of course, she received the card in the mail (it has never been hand delivered).
On April 1, it will be Harper’s turn — for the 60th time. She will turn 78 that day.
The two women can’t remember when they weren’t best friends. They grew up in Midland, across Kentucky 70 from each other.
“We double dated and did all kinds of things together,” Harper said.
As kids, they put apples in the road and watched to see which one cars smashed first.
They hung wallpaper in an old corncrib and turned it into a clubhouse.
“We would take picnic lunches under the apple tree,” Vincent remembers. “We would lay there and giggle and laugh.”
They served as bridesmaids in each other’s weddings.
Harper named Vincent’s daughter, Keisha.
When their parents died, the friends sat side-by-side on the front row during services.
“We’ve always been there for each other,” Vincent said.
The faded card is flimsy now from decades of handling. It long ago split in two at the fold.
But looks don’t matter, in this case.
To Harper and Vincent, that 5-cent card is priceless.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
