For the second time since December, Legacy Owensboro Church has suffered weather-related damage.
Its most recent bout with Mother Nature came Wednesday afternoon, when a thunderstorm roared through Daviess County.
The Rev. Jeff Phillips, Legacy’s pastor, said he heard the rain falling on the roof and decided to sit in the lobby with the youth pastor to watch the storm through the two large lobby windows.
“I hadn’t been there a minute and ‘crack, crack, crack’; then here it comes,” said Phillips, who was just feet away from where the window came crashing down.
The church’s security camera footage shows the window collapsing and people running out of the way.
Phillips said neither he nor the youth pastor were cut by the glass that showered them and the front lobby.
“My first reaction was, ‘What do I need to do now?’ ” Phillips said. “I just began moving chairs and sweeping up glass.”
Legacy does host services on Wednesday nights, and Phillips was able to call a member who owns a construction business to help patch the hole.
“He was here in like 15 minutes,” Phillips said.
In 2019, Legacy purchased the former Malco Cinema 16 at 5333 Frederica St. — and the windows that were blown out were part of the original enclosed ticket lobby.
Jeff Phillips’ wife, Melissa, was there Thursday cleaning up glass.
Melissa Phillips said she normally would have been there watching the storm, too, but had already gone home for the day.
“We always have really rough winds come across the parking lot anyway,” she said. “The winds come through the windows and doors. The last big wind we had, you could actually see the windows moving — like breathing.”
This was the second time in recent months the church has suffered damage from a weather-related cause.
Jeff Phillips said this past winter the sprinkler system froze, then busted, pouring water into the front lobby.
“The sprinkler head broke right in an elbow,” he said. “Water was just spewing all over.”
The Phillipses discovered the leak by chance.
“We had been out to eat with one of our sons and his wife, and I said, ‘Let’s just go by and check on the church,’ ” Jeff Phillips said. “And whenever we drove up, there was water going out over the curb into the parking lot. When I walked in, the water was up to my ankle.”
The Phillipses said the main thing is no one was hurt and there were no church activities going on either time.
“These last few months have been pretty wild,” he said.
