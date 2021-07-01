There’s just something about legalizing forbidden things that takes all the fun out of getting them.
In 2011, Kentucky passed legislation that allows businesses to sell “the good stuff” in fireworks.
You know, things that go BOOM instead of bang.
And now, you can find “the good stuff” all over town.
Before that, you had to go out of state and smuggle them back home.
I grew up on the northwestern tip of Kentucky, where the Ohio flows into the Mississippi.
Three states are separated by the rivers there — Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.
And we had a three-way trade in things that are bad for you.
Kentucky had cheap cigarettes.
Illinois offered booze.
But Missouri — ah, Missouri.
They brought fireworks to the table.
And about this time every year when I was a kid, we’d start begging our parents to make the 10-mile drive to the nearest fireworks stand.
There’s something about a real fireworks stand that you never forget.
Especially when it’s forbidden.
The bright colors.
The Indians, Asians, black cats and cartoon explosions on the packages.
And the smell of gunpowder.
There was also the thrill of sneaking across a state line to buy something that was illegal back home.
I always had visions of the border patrol stopping us and finding a half dozen packs of firecrackers and a couple of Roman Candles in the trunk.
OK, there was no border patrol.
But I was a kid with an active imagination.
I could never talk my parents into buying Cherry Bombs or M-80s — the kings of fireworks.
Why, they had the firepower of half a stick of dynamite.
(Not really. But we believed it. So it must be true.)
But there were a couple of lucky kids in the neighborhood who always managed to get their hands on a couple of Cherry Bombs and M-80s.
And boy, the damage they could do.
At least, they still had firecrackers by the time my son was old enough to enjoy them in the mid-’70s.
But they weren’t as powerful as the ones I remembered.
The government had lowered the firepower to 50 milligrams of pyrotechnics.
You couldn’t blow a tin can into the ozone like you could with a Cherry Bomb.
But you could still get it a couple of feet off the ground.
We always tried to make it down to see his grandparents on the Fourth of July.
And make that forbidden trip to the Missouri fireworks stands.
And I always told him to keep an eye out for the border patrol when we came back across the bridge.
That was half the fun of the trip.
