Last weekend, fisherman came from as far away as Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Mississippi, trying to hook the biggest catfish in the 12th Monsters on the Ohio catfish tournament.
But the monsters were in hiding this year.
Alethea Goodman of DePauw, Indiana, hooked the only monster — a catfish weighing 62.05 pounds.
That one fish came in second in weight among people who had caught five fish.
The fish just weren’t biting that day, they said.
But the legend of the monsters have been around for 125 years or more.
Back in 1975, when they blew up old Lock & Dam 46 — where English Park is today — fishermen had their boats ready.
They were hoping that a monster catfish would be stunned by the blast and float to the surface.
There were cats down there as big as a Volkswagen, they told me.
Fishermen this month laughed and said they had heard that legend all over the country.
There are no catfish that big, they said.
And I have to admit that the stunned fish that day in 1975 were pretty ordinary looking.
The modern Kentucky record, by the way, is a 106.9-pound blue cat caught in the Ohio near Olmstead, Illinois, by Glynn Grogan Arlington on Oct. 20, 2018.
There’s an old story here about a 19th-century monster catfish rising up out of the river, standing on its tail and asking a chambermaid on a passing steamboat for a glass of water.
But that’s just a story.
In 1895, a man named George Allen reportedly hooked and landed a 160-pound cat here — apparently the all-time record.
Two years later, J.D. Long and A. Deaton caught a 127.5 pounder that measured 6 feet long.
It took both of them to pull it in.
Catfish get all the credit.
But apparently, the biggest fish ever hooked here was an alligator gar back in August 1901.
Tom Johnson had landed a 95-pound cat in 1894.
But he could tell that he had hooked something a lot bigger this time.
A crowd gathered on the riverbank downtown to watch as he battled the big fish for hours and finally gave up and shot it.
They say it tipped the scales at 200 pounds and measured nearly a foot between the eyes.
Now, that is a monster.
