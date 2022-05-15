Known as Owensboro’s first city park, the Legion Park of today offers a host of amenities for visitors of all ages to enjoy, but this historic park began life in 1894 under another name — Hickman Park.

Located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, the 23.75-acre park features everything from a dog park and 24-hour basketball courts to playground and exercise equipment. Other amenities include a 0.5-mile walking trail, picnic shelters and public restrooms.

Amanda Rogers, Owensboro’s director of parks and recreation, said Legion Park is one of the city’s most significant parks.

“Legion Park is going to be a location that many, if not most, would list if you asked them what city parks they are familiar with or use regularly,” Rogers said. “The park is a high traffic location.”

While generations of Owensboro residents have always known Legion Park by that name, it was originally named Hickman Park after Owensboro Mayor J.H. Hickman. Hickman was mayor when the land was purchased in 1894 to create the city’s first park.

According to the book, “History, Owensboro Parks and Recreation,” published in 1990 by Evan Ray Russell, Legion Park was officially acquired by the City of Owensboro in April, 1894.

“One of the most far reaching decisions of the mayor and city council of Owensboro in the 1890s was the purchase of a tract of land south of the city for use as a city park, the first such facility to be purchased by the city,” the book reads.

The land was then known as “Riley’s Wood,” and city commissioners agreed to pay Camden Riley Sr. eight $500 promissory notes with an interest of 6% to be paid each year until the $4,000 purchase price was paid for.

The issue of what to name Owensboro’s first city park was not lost on residents living at that time.

The May 1, 1894 edition of the Owensboro Messenger reported that several ideas had been suggested.

“The selection of a name for the park is yet a troublesome question,” the newspaper said. “Many names are suggested, but few of an original character.”

The community eventually settled on naming the new park after the mayor responsible for much of the work to make the park a reality and Hickman Park officially became a destination for community gatherings.

The park was so popular, that a street car connecting downtown Owensboro to the park was constructed.

The Owensboro Messenger reported in its Tuesday, June 19, 1894, edition that the new street cars had made their maiden voyage the previous Sunday afternoon.

“Between the hours of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. they carried 2,000 people out,” the newspaper reads. “The track is in excellent condition and the number of switches prevents any waiting.”

Hickman Park was officially renamed Legion Park in 1923 in honor of the American Legion and the local men who fought in World War I.

Rogers said there can be a little confusion about which of the city’s parks is actually the oldest.

While some people claim that honor belongs to Legion Park, others cite the downtown Smother’s Park, located next to the Ohio River, as Owensboro’s first public park.

“Smother’s hasn’t officially been recognized as the oldest park in our community, but we can find records kept from back in the 1800s that say that piece of land down on the Yellow Banks was the first real public gathering space in our community, so when you talk about an open gathering space, that is what a park is,” Rogers said. “A lot of people think of Legion as our first park because it was officially named our first park by elected officials back in the 1800s, but it clearly was not the first gathering place in our community, that would be Smother’s.”

Rogers said Legion Park has changed with the times, adding amenities desired in the modern day, but that does not mean it can not be used for some simple old fashioned fun.

“There is a lot of activity there at Legion Park, not to mention just the open green space where you can go and put down a blanket for a picnic and relax or to toss a football with your kid,” she said.