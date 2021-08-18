On a party line vote Tuesday, a state legislative committee declared the Kentucky Board of Education’s state mask mandates for schools was “deficient,” with the chairman of the committee saying the mandate is unclear as to what happens if they are violated.
The 5-2 vote was part of the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee’s marathon meeting Tuesday. Also, the committee declared the Cabinet for Health and Family Service’s mask mandate for children over age 2 at child care facilities deficient, with some lawmakers saying it was unrealistic to expect very young children to wear masks.
The meeting included testimony by members of the public, both for and against requiring face masks in schools.
The Kentucky Board of Education is requiring K-12 students — and staff members — to wear masks in schools. A similar mandate requires staff and children age 2 and over to wear face masks in child care facilities in most instances.
Much of the legislative hearing focused on the schools requirement.
“None of us wanted to be in this situation,” Jason Glass, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education, told committee members. “We all want this behind us as soon as possible.”
Currently, no one under the age of 12 can receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Last week, the State Board of Education unanimously approved a mask mandate for schools, doing so over the recommendation of the Local Superintendents Advisory Council.
Glass told legislators Tuesday the issue of masks “has moved beyond being a personal choice” because of a surge in COVID-19 cases causes by the Delta variant.
“The virus has adapted and changed, which requires us to change as well,” he said. “We have shown we can keep our schools safely open for in-person interaction.”
Lu Young, chairwoman for the Board of Education, said the mask requirement “will reduce the number of students who must quarantine outside school.” The priority for the board is to keep students in schools as much as possible, she said.
The mandate follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the America Academy of Pediatricians, Glass said.
Speakers varied dramatically in their views of the mandate. High schools students representing the Kentucky Student Voice Team, an advocacy group, urged committee members to not rule the regulation deficient.
“Worse than masks is the prospect of having to eat lunch alone again,” if students are quarantined or schools closed due to COVID cases, said Pragya Upreti, a Kentucky Voice Team representative. Of the argument that masks should be a personal choice, Upreti said, “sometimes we need to think about our Commonwealth rather than our comfort.”
Parents of children who are immunocompromised also argued in support of the mask requirement. Shannon Stocker, who testified her daughter is immunocompromised due to treatment for brain cancer, said, “because of the mask mandate, her (medical team) said she could return to school. Someone’s choice not to mask could result in my child getting sick or even worse.”
Other speakers were passionately against the mandate.
“There’s no proof, there’s no fact that a mask is going to stop the disease,” said Delvin Williams. Terri Conen, a McLean County resident, said small communities shouldn’t be treated the same as large cities.
“Very few people wear masks, and haven’t throughout the pandemic,” Conen said of her community. She said it wasn’t reasonable “to impose the same restrictions on a rural area” as on a large city.
“How are young kids supposed to learn how to enunciate words” with masks, Conen asked. Later, Young said for children learning words, masks could be removed if proper distancing can be maintained.
Others questioned if children would be harmed by wearing masks all day in schools, if masks prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and how the Board of Education could take away a parent’s right to choose whether their child wears a mask.
“I would consider it child abuse to send your child to school to breathe in a mask all day,” Lawrence County resident Rita Yates said. “We should be able to choose for our own children.”
When asked if the Board of Education regulation rested on Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency order requiring masks, Glass said state law gives the board the authority to enact regulations for the safety of students.
“The authority is separate from the governor’s authority,” Glass said.
The board’s regulation came after some school systems, including the Owensboro, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic systems, had already decided to require masks in schools. Some lawmakers on the panel said allowing locally-elected school officials to decide was the proper procedure.
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Winchester Republican and physician, advocated for people begin vaccinated against COVID-19. On the mask mandate, Alvarado said: “If we are having mandates, it should by elected officials, not by bureaucrats.”
“It’s not a decision that should be made at your level,” Alvarado told Glass later.
All of the Republicans on the committee voted to rule the school mandate “deficient.”
Ruling the regulation “deficient” doesn’t force the Board of Education to rescind it, and Young said the board would not remove the mandate.
The committee also ruled, by a 5-2 vote, that the Cabinet for Health and Family Service’s requirement that children and workers in child care facilities wear masks was deficient. The Cabinet is not required to revoke the requirement because of the vote.
Sen. Stephen West, a Paris Republican and the committee’s chairman, said he was concerned that school districts, parents and child care workers don’t have a process of appeal if accused of violating the regulations, or know the penalties.
Such processes and penalties are not spelled out in the regulations, West said. Glass and Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander both said those processes and penalties already exist in other state laws.
“The regulation is silent,” West said of the schools mandate. “There are no due process provisions and penalty provisions.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.