House and Senate members on the General Assembly’s interim health and welfare committee questioned health officials Wednesday about the state’s COVID-19 case numbers, and the impact stay at home orders have had on drug overdoses and suicides.
Officials said they were confident in the case numbers Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration releases daily, while defending the governor’s executive order requiring people to wear face masks.
“The most important thing we can do if we want to reopen businesses, reopen the economy … (is) we all have to take our responsibility seriously” by wearing masks, said Eric Friedlander, secretary for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services.
At the center of the hearing was the Beshear administration’s response to the pandemic, which included a period of shuttering non-essential businesses, public facilities and schools and recommending people shelter in place.
Committee co-chairman Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Winchester Republican, said he had asked administration officials a number of questions about the collection and veracity of COVID-19 and other infectious disease data.
Doug Thoroughman, acting state epidemiologist for the state Department of Health, said as of July 23, the state had a COVID-19 death rate of 2.7%. Worldwide, the death rate was 4.1% as of July 23, while the U.S. death rate was 3.6%.
On Wednesday, Beshear announced there had been 28,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 724 deaths.
Two-thirds of COVID deaths in the state have occurred at long-term care facilities, he said.
Alvarado had also requested data on drug overdoses that have occurred since the onset of the pandemic, and data on suicides. Thoroughman said reports of drug overdoses are estimated to be increasing, and said suicides seemed to be trending downward during the first three months of the year, but said, “those will likely climb.”
Alvarado questioned why there wasn’t data on suicides beyond March.
“I think you’re going to see numbers ballooning significantly,” Alvarado said. “We are potentially losing lives because of policies on the back end.”
When asked about precautions for long-term care facilities, Thoroughman said visitors were barred and a team of investigators researched the origins of cases at centers.
He added that it will be impossible to keep COVID-19 out permanently because people without symptoms can transmit the virus up to two days before symptoms develop.
The state is confident in its case numbers, Thoroughman said.
Positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests are considered confirmed cases based on their results alone, while positive antigen and antibody tests are only considered confirmed if the person being tested also has COVID-19 symptoms, Thoroughman said.
“I can tell you from experience we are not over counting the numbers,” Thoroughman said. “We are only counting the people we are assured have COVID-19.”
A person is considered to have died of the virus, “only if we think COVID contributed to that death,” Thoroughman said.
When told it is possible that a person can test positive on one test and negative on another, Sen. Max Wise, a Campbellsville Republican, said requiring two negative tests could unnecessarily keep people away from work or school.
“I do worry about kids who can’t come back because they keep having a positive test,” Wise said.
Thoroughman said the administration supports a strategy that lets a person return to normal activity 10 days after onset of COVID-19, if the person hasn’t had a fever for 24 hours without medication and is symptom free.
Rep. Steve Sheldon, a Bowling Green Republican, said the state has done a good job of controlling its infection rate and not overwhelming the health care system, and asked when Beshear was ordering more closures.
Earlier this week, Beshear ordered bars statewide to close and restaurants to reduce indoor capacity from 50% to 25%.
“Why do we, even as of yesterday, keep on shutting down our economy,” Sheldon said, noting that Thoroughman had previously testified that “everyone in Kentucky is going to get exposed” to the virus.
“We’ve had six weeks in a row of increases” in case numbers, Thoroughman said. “We are having exponential spread.”
Beshear’s executive order on masks is currently in place, but is being contested in court.
Alvarad, a medical doctor, said he is an advocate for people wearing masks, but said the governor’s emergency order, which allows for penalties against people who don’t wear masks when required, goes too far.
“Everyone should be wearing one of these. …Wearing masks is a good idea,” Alvarado said. But Beshear’s order allows for no “due process” for people fined for not wearing masks, Alvarado said, and that Beshear’s stance that the order can be renewed goes against state law.
“I would argue this was improperly done,” Alvarado said. Later, Alvarado said, “none of us are going to argue with the policy of wearing masks … but I would argue your method is illegal.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
