The executive adviser working with the state Department of Public Health told a legislative panel Wednesday the public needs to be educated about the purpose of contact tracing so people will cooperate with efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmissions.
But members of the General Assembly’s interim committee on state government questioned the program closely Wednesday, asking health department officials how privacy was safeguarded, how contact tracers were paid, and whether a positive case could result in an entire school, or the entire audience of a public event, being put in isolation.
Mark Carter, executive adviser with the state health department, and the department’s deputy commissioner, Tricia Okeson, explained how contact tracing works and said health officials have been talking about tracing with schools, cities, colleges and other groups.
“One significant challenge is public education,” Carter said. “We can have an army of contact tracers and the greatest system in the world, but if the public does not participate, this … will not be successful.”
Contact tracing is a system where once a person has tested positive for COVID-19, a medical investigator will gather information about people the patient might have been in contact with. That information is passed to a contact tracer, who notifies people who were potentially exposed, assesses the contact’s level of risk, and follows up regularly to see if the contact develops symptoms.
The identity of the COVID positive individual is not revealed to any of the contacts, Carter said.
“Privacy is a significant concern for the citizens in the commonwealth and a significant concern with the Department of Health,” he said. The program has protections for privacy, and against fraud, Carter said.
Part of the program includes providing a contact with ways of obtaining food or medication if the contact has to isolate, Carter said.
The program has encountered resistance. “Everyone knows the headwind we face,” he said, adding that contact tracers “are not tracking people’s movements.”
Officials are trying to achieve “the highest participation we can have,” Carter said. “It’s a big lift.”
Health departments had 431 contact tracers and disease investigators before the pandemic, Carter said, and the number has grown to 637 as of last week. The federal CARES Act could fund up to 700 contact tracers and investigators through the end of the year.
Several legislators said they had concerns about contact tracing. Sen. Damon Thayer, a Georgetown Republican and the senate’s majority floor leader, called the program “Orwellian.”
“I know we’ve been doing contact tracing for a long time,” Thayer said. “At the level we are doing here, I’m very dubious and skeptical. It could infringe on people’s freedom and it could be very Orwellian.”
Thayer also questioned why some contact tracers were hired through employment agencies.
Carter said the state had contracts with employment agencies and that makes the program more flexible if tracers are suddenly needed in one part of the state and no longer in another.
“The health departments have the final say on who is hired,” and tracers go through a training program where they are taught about privacy issues. The tracers are supervised by local health departments, Carter said.
Sen. Michael Nemes, a Shepherdsville Republican, said the program could end up tracing everyone who attends an event.
“It concerns me if you find someone went to a function, maybe a function you don’t agree with, you’re going to list everyone there,” Nemes said.
A similar concern was raised about schools, “If we do have a case in a school … the idea would be to try to contain the virus, whether it be to a classroom … or a bus route, so you don’t expose the whole school,” Carter said.
When asked if it was mandatory for people to cooperate with contact tracers, Carter said local health departments can order a person to isolate, but, “I think most Kentuckians are going to cooperate.”
Information gathered about contacts is not accessible to the public through the open records law, Carter said, but information about positive COVID-19 cases is sent to the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Unless there is additional federal aid, funding for contact tracing over the 431 employees health departments already had will expire at the end of the year.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
