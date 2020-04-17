Legislators passed a large number of bills during the final days of the 2020 General Assembly session, while also overriding several vetoes issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The session, which ended with the final gavel Wednesday night, was curtailed by several days to the coronavirus pandemic. Owensboro-area lawmakers reached Thursday had party-line differences on the vetoes, but largely described the budget as less than they wanted.
The budget was “a stand still budget,” said Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, a Greenville Republican. The budget is just for one year.
“Hopefully, we won’t have to go into a special session, because of the cost” to amend the budget, Prunty said. “We’ll do the second year in January.”
Rep. Jim Glenn, an Owensboro Democrat, said the budget process was difficult because of the financial strain of the pandemic.
“We trimmed teachers, we trimmed social workers,” Glenn said. “Our teachers were supposed to get a raise, and they won’t get a raise. We cut social workers (raises) too,”
Rep. Jim Gooch, a Providence Republican, said the COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic effect on the budget process.
“I was pleased with the budget as it left the House before (the pandemic) happened,” Gooch said. “... The original budget had a 1% raise for teachers and (state) employees, and we all want to do that because they hadn’t had a raise for forever. But it wasn’t something we were able to do.”
Legislators also overrode all of Beshear’s lined-item vetoes in the budget. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that when the vetoes were issued, Beshear’s office released a statement saying he vetoed items to give himself “flexibility” in dealing with the pandemic.
“The Governor was asking for flexibility,” Glenn said. “... It wasn’t anything about politics. It was all about managing the Kentucky economy while the legislature is not in session. What he did was right.”
Prunty said, “we felt like there was enough flexibility in spending” in the budget. “All of the budgets were bipartisan, they were negotiated … We felt like we needed checks and balances.”
The final two days of the session saw a number of bills go through the process. While Beshear had said he wanted lawmakers to just pass a budget and go home, Gooch said the legislators were right to work on other issues.
“We were there anyway” while the budget committees did their work, Gooch said. “We have a lot of citizens (in essential jobs) and they are going to work every day. … They should expect their elected representatives to go to work and do things to help them.”
Glenn said the GOP-led House and Senate should have focused solely on the budget.
“I thought we should’ve voted on the budget and that’s it,” Glenn said. “They tried to push through all these other bills, because it benefits them.”
Prunty said an achievement during the session was the passage of anti-abortion bills. For example Wednesday night, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 9, known as the “Born Alive Infant Protection Act,” and House Bill 451, which gives the Attorney General’s office the ability to levy civil and criminal penalties against abortion providers.
“Personally, I was glad to see Senate Bill 9 and House Bill 451 pass,” Prunty said. “... The governor can veto it, because it was done outside the veto period.” Beshear could veto both bills, with no opportunity for lawmakers to override the vetoes.
Working on anti-abortion bills “was my primary reason for coming into office,” Prunty said.
Lawmakers also overrode Beshear’s veto on House Bill 2, which requires a government-issued I.D. to vote.
Glenn said the issue with Senate Bill 2 is that some people will have trouble getting a state I.D.
“Where do we get a voter I.D. if we don’t have cars,” Glenn said. “We live in a state that’s financially challenged. … We will have people that won’t be able to vote, because they don’t have an I.D.”
Gooch said photo identification is already required elsewhere.
“You can’t go into the Capitol building without a photo I.D.,” Gooch said. “I don’t have a problem with (the bill). It doesn’t disenfranchise anyone. We want to make sure you are who you say you are when you go to the polls to vote.”
Another bill that received final passage Wednesday was House Bill 2, which was sponsored by Owensboro Republican Suzanne Miles. Miles’ bill would require that people convicted of human sex trafficking be required to register with the sex offender registry, and would require information about human trafficking be posted at places such as airports, bus stops and train stations the information would also include the national human trafficking hotline.
“Marsy’s Law,” a bill that would place the rights of crime victims into the constitution, was also approved. The bill requires a constitutional amendment, so voters will have to vote on the measure in the fall.
Senate Bill 56 raised the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
A bill of interest to Daviess County officials that passed was House Bill 484, which separates the County Employee Retirees System from the Kentucky Employees Retirement System.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the measure was needed because CERS is better funded than KRS. But CERS has only 35% of the seats on the KRS board, according to the Legislative Research Commission.
“I have advocated for separation for quite a long time,” Mattingly said. “When I became Judge-Executive and started looking at the pension issue, my comment was the way we were doing it was not sustainable.
Groups like the Kentucky Association of Counties “were finally able to convince the legislators that separating makes sense,” Mattingly said. “I know why KRS didn’t want to be separated. They needed our cash-flow.”
A bill that will benefit state 911 centers is House Bill 208, which was also passed Wednesday. The bill centers on “Lifeline” phones, which are phone service plans provided at a reduced cost to low-income individuals. Lifeline phones are also known as “Obama Phones.” Service providers will be required to pay a monthly 70 cent 911 fee, which goes to dispatch centers.
“It’s a significant boost (for dispatch centers) across the commonwealth,” Nave said. “... We are not asking for the end user to pay for it; we are asking the companies to pay for it. All 911 funds coming from the state have to be spent on 911 allowed expenses. It goes into a special fund for needed equipment and salaries. It can’t be used for anything other than 911.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.