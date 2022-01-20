Sue Napper insists she is just one of the many volunteers who work together so that Girls Inc. of Owensboro-Daviess County can continue to be a resource for girls in the local community. Others, however, insist the veteran volunteer’s contributions cannot be minimized.

“It is hard to, for me even emotionally, to really capture the essence of Sue as a person, as a volunteer, as somebody who is one with the board in so many different ways,” Girls Inc. CEO Tish Correa Osborne said.

An Owensboro native, Napper began volunteering with Girls Inc. more than 20 years ago. Since then, she has served on both the organization’s national and local board, as well as overseeing the annual ATHENA Awards.

“Their mission and their values line up to mine,” Napper said while in a Girls Inc. classroom. “It is not just a daycare, it is not just an after-school program. There is effective programming that makes a difference in the lives of girls.”

A national nonprofit, Girls Inc. provides evidence-based programming for girls, aimed at supporting, mentoring and guiding girls in an affirming environment. The program is available to girls after school during the school year and during the summer months.

“I think the tagline that you see everywhere is ‘building girls to be strong, smart and bold,’ and that is what it really truly is,” Napper said.

No stranger to volunteering with community organization’s, Napper said she first met Osborne during Leadership Owensboro several years ago. That helped her learn about the organization and the services it provided to girls in the community. She was soon serving on the board of directors.

As 2022 begins, Napper is preparing to rejoin the organization’s local board after her latest stint on the Girls Inc. national board of directors.

“One of the things that I so enjoy about board meetings, both local and national, is typically at the beginning of our meetings we have a Mission Moment, and that is just that reminder again of why we do what we are doing,” Napper said. “Sometimes it is a girl doing a presentation.”

Napper said that seeing girls that are part of Girls Inc. share their stories confidently, in front of so many people, is a reminder of how important the nonprofit’s work really is.

“It gives them the spotlight, and it just makes you proud,” she said.

Napper recalled a young girl who was active with Girls Inc. of Owensboro-Daviess County that worked her way up from a member of the nonprofit to a teen volunteer and then, finally, a staff member.

“She got her doctorate two years ago,” Napper said. “Society probably would not have expected that to happen, but she broke those barriers, and she lived the Girls Inc. mission. Those things, they touch your heart.”

Osborne said that while Napper is the last person to want any recognition for her work, her contributions are more than worthy of recognition.

“Her integrity, her understanding and belief of Girls Inc. and of the value that it brings to the community and to the girls lives, it just blows us all away,” Osborne said. “Girls Inc. runs through her veins, and it is kind of like she helps feed it, a lifeblood for the rest of us as we struggle through pandemics and all the issues.”

Napper said one of her favorite memories of her volunteer work with Girls Inc. is when a young girl that moved to Owensboro from Guatemala shared her story during a national board meeting, and her story reached the ears of White House staffers.

“This young girl, who had not been attending very long, she had a segment on the tape, and she told about her Girls Inc. experience, and it was one of those things, she just blew you away,” she said.

The video was shared with the national CEO of Girls Inc., and her story caught the attention of the White House, which was working on putting together a panel of Black girls for a video conference to share their personal stories.

At about 8 years old, the girl ended up being too young to participate in the video conference, but the experience had an impact on her nonetheless.

“Here is a young girl from Guatemala who came to Owensboro, Kentucky, who is being told by the White House that her voice is important,” Napper said.

Napper, also a volunteer with the Kiwanis Club and God’s Littlest Angels, said she would like to encourage people to get out in their community to see what kind of difference they can make.

“I think just find your passion,” she said. “Find something that you like, and get involved.”

