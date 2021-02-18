A steady stream of people wearing their face coverings began filing into SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church for its noon Mass on Wednesday.

And dressed in his purple vestment, the Rev. Jean-Rene Kalombo stood patiently inside near the front entrance of the downtown Catholic church, 609 E. Fourth St., as he waited to start the service for Ash Wednesday, a holy day that signifies the beginning of Lent that will last 40 days.

Part of the service usually includes the rubbing of ashes in the shape of a cross along the foreheads of Catholic parishioners.

But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kalombo said the ashes will be sprinkled this year.

“The meaning is still the same,” Kalombo said. “Because to receive the ashes, it is a sign of repentance and you commit yourself to repentance.”

The ashes, according to Kalombo, also represent the dust that one’s body will become after death.

“We are dust and we return to dust,” Kalombo said. “That means our life in the world is short. …It’s time to change our hearts and to give up stuff we don’t need in our journey. …And the ashes remind us that this is a beautiful time — a time to repent, a time to change and a time to remember that we are dust.”

The ashes are from burned palm branches that are blessed from the previous year’s Palm Sunday.

Lent, historically a Catholic tradition, is still regarded in the Christian faith as a period of penitential preparation

for Easter.

Lent has ancient origins that began with a short period of fasting before baptisms, then it was expanded by the fourth or fifth century to 40 days to correspond with Christ’s 40 days in the desert.

And during the 40 days, believers who participate in Lent will refrain from certain pleasures and abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

Duane and Nancy Harris, parishioners of SS. Joseph and Paul for about 20 years, said Ash Wednesday has always been a special day for them. But after living through the past year of the pandemic, they said it’s coming at a time of hope as the COVID-19 numbers are starting to drop as more of the vaccine is administered to the population.

“It means more to me this year because if things keep going the way they are, we’ll actually be able to celebrate Easter, which we weren’t able to do last year,” Nancy Harris said. “It also gives us something to focus on other than the pandemic; we’re focusing on our relationship

with Jesus.”

Duane Harris said Lent is about reflection and repentance for him.

“It’s a time to slow down and reflect on the past year,” he said. “I’ll be thinking about how I can become a better Christian — a better person. I think a lot of people should think about that after the year that we’ve had.”

Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, Kalombo said he has also witnessed good from it.

“I’ve seen big change,” Kalombo said. “Since COVID started, there are more people sharing with others. Things have changed but people are more engaged and giving.”

Lent will culminate with Easter, also known by Christians as Resurrection Sunday, on April 4.

