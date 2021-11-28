The 11th annual Kentucky Wesleyan College Festival of Lessons & Carols returns Dec. 2-3, with an in-person performance at St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., that is open to the public.
This centuries-old tradition began in the late 1880s in England. In 1918, Lessons & Carols became a renowned Christmas Eve tradition at Kings College, Cambridge, and it is broadcast worldwide every year. It involves weaving scripture readings and carols together to tell the story of the birth of Christ.
KWC designs its show similarly with the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and Brass Choir.
This year’s narrator is James Cousins, KWC provost and vice president of academic affairs. Providing accompaniment will be James Wells, director of music at St. Stephen.
The Wesleyan Singers will be directed by associate professor of music Dennis Jewett, and the Wesleyan Brass Choir will be directed by assistant professor of music and band Patrick Stuckemeyer.
Jewett said everyone involved in the event is thankful to be performing it in person this year. Last year the event was virtual due to the pandemic.
“This event starts the holiday season here in our town,” he said. “After COVID, all of us are having to work to keep traditions alive, and to have our audience remember to come back because it’s not in their normal habits now. We want to help people rethink that, and keep this wonderful tradition going.”
St. Stephen is a beautiful place, Jewett said, and the perfect location to host such a performance.
The show itself will consist of pieces performed by just the men of the choir, and some performed by just the women, and there will also be a larger piece toward the end performed by everyone which is all about celebrating and rejoicing, Jewett said.
Dakota DeGraw, 21, of Owensboro, will be performing in his third Lessons & Carols. The music education major is looking forward to the show, especially in person.
“We enjoyed it last year, but there’s nothing quite like performing in front of a live audience,” he said. “Singing is something I’ve had a passion for my entire life, so being able to do this is enjoyable.”
The story itself that is told through the performance is special, DeGraw said, and it really tells the story of the Christmas season through music and verse.
Following guidance from the Diocese of Owensboro, masks are strongly recommended.
Both performances will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets for this event are $10 each for adults and $5 each for students. They are available at kwc.edu, or by calling Peggie Greer at 270-852-3117. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
