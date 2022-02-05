Like everyone else who lives anywhere near here, my antennae perked up when I heard those words as part of the upcoming forecast: Ice storm.
The historic, catastrophic event of 2009 provided a deep well of experience from which to draw, including what worked, what didn’t, and a few shoulda/woulda/coulda lessons.
I remember being especially impressed in 2009 by my daughter — whose emergency plan usually involves calling Mom or Dad to rescue her from whatever catastrophe is at hand — but after her house went dark and cold 13 years ago, she figured out that there would be one place in town that would almost certainly have a backup generator and access to food. So she headed over to the hospital and camped out in the lounge chairs in the waiting areas, eating in the cafeteria, reading trashy magazines and otherwise staying safe and warm.
That wasn’t going to work for me, but the memory prompted me to consider what alternate sources of heat, light and food might be available to me if the traditional options failed.
For heat, well, I have thick socks, a big wool blanket and a dog that likes to cuddle. Check.
Lights? What can I say: I live like a vampire most of the time; gliding around the house in the dark is what I do anyway. I don’t watch much TV, although I do admit to a certain fascination with The Weather Channel during events like this, but honestly, I can look out the window and glean the essential information just fine. So, again, check.
The main problem with losing electricity is the threat to the food in my refrigerator. I dragged my picnic cooler from the depths of my storage building and placed it beside my back door, so that if my power went out, I could just transfer all my frozen pizzas and TV dinners (do people still call them that? People besides me, I mean) into that.
With temperatures hovering at 32 and below all weekend, everything would “keep” just fine. So I gave myself a big ol’ ”check” on this item, too.
(Here I will note that in 2009, I didn’t have a cooler, so I put my frozen foods into a box and set it on my back deck. That would have worked, except it turns out squirrels like Salisbury steak and peas ’n’ carrots. Who knew.)
Keeping food frozen wouldn’t be a problem if my power went out — but the bigger question was, what would I actually eat? I have an electric stove and a microwave, so if the power went out, they would go out, too.
I opened the doors of my refrigerator, freezer, cabinets and pantry one after another, scanning the contents with a critical eye. What could be prepared without power? The menu of availability looked pretty grim: Cheerios, peanut butter and crackers, two cans of tuna fish and a scattered handful of granola bars. If pressed, I could eat room-temperature soup or vegetables … but then remembered that without heat, the temperature of the room might be less than moderate.
So — uncheck. Darn it.
That meant I had to go to the store, as much as I didn’t want to. I bought a couple packages of Swiss cheese and sliced ham in the deli, plus a French baguette. Just for the heck of it, I tossed a package of banana nut muffins in my cart, justified by the thought that additional fat would help keep me warm.
Hey, you get through emergencies your way, I’ll get through my way.
My boss had already authorized my working from home, so now — with my checklists complete — I settled in, stocked up and hunkered down.
Whatever happened now, wherever it landed on the scale of disasters, I had done my best to prepare.
So I sat in the moose chair by my front window, wearing thick socks and wrapped in my big wool blanket with my warm dog snoozing at my feet.
Not because I had to; just because I wanted to.
And I hoped and prayed everyone else was as safe, warm and comfortable as I was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.