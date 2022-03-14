Even before my wife and I married and started our own family, I had a very soft spot in my heart and soul for babies and young children.
It’s a station in my life that goes back to my mother and her penchant for caring.
Mom was a loving and dedicated person whose husband died when I was 2 years old and left her penniless with six children to raise. And guess what? She did just that in a proud and successful way.
Okay, okay, most of this is old hat to you, and it would be better if I would come up with something more readable — even after more than 2,600 columns already offered over 50 years.
Hold on and I’ll try to get back on track.
Other than the way my mom made a lot of a little bit, I’m not real sure why I’m eaten up with a very special love every time I come in contact with a baby — even when that baby is in a stroller with his or her mom in a grocery store.
And I don’t know why I have to ask permission from that mother before spreading my admiration for the baby all over the place.
It might be better just saying something like “pretty baby you’ve got there” and go on about my business.
And here lately, my feelings for babies and toddlers has grown stronger because of what the murdering Vladimir Putin, the murdering leader of Russia, is doing.
Every time I turn on my television I see where he has murdered more innocent babies, children and their parents.
How cruel can one human being be?
How can one useless person get by with what he’s doing? Even his own people are demonstrating against him, and his heart-crushing orders continue the massacre.
A lot of get-even talk, including our country’s decision to stop the use of Russian oil in our production of gasoline, will take it’s toll on the Soviet economy, but stronger measures likely will be a needed.
One thing not needed will be a hands-on attack by the U.S. To my way of thinking, that would be exactly what Putin wants.
We don’t need World War lll.
Personally, I’d rather continue sneaking peeps at parents’ willing babies in super markets, and let Putin start dodging bomb blasts.
