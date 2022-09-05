The local nonprofit Flamingos for Amber will host its third “Let’s Flamingle” concert from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The event will be presented by Fast Lane Auto Repair and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
The nonprofit was started in 2018 by Teddy and Althe Hatfield in memory of their daughter — Amber Hatfield — who passed away in March 2017 at the age of 24 from a rare disease, Wegener’s granulomatosis (now known as Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and vasculitis), after a 14-year battle.
“It basically is a disease where it’s an inflammation in the blood vessels and your body is attacking itself,” Althe Hatfield said. “Her illness started with her kidneys and her sinuses. She was in kidney failure, and we didn’t know what was going on.”
Amber Hatfield was a 2010 graduate of Apollo High School.
Althe Hatfield said the nonprofit was created to honor her daughter’s willingness to assist others even during her own hardship.
“Every time we were in the hospital during her illness, she would always think of others,” she said. “Once she passed, we decided to help people with debilitating illnesses or injuries just like she had ….”
Teddy and Althe Hatfield began the process of creating the nonprofit in January 2018 and integrated Amber Hatfield’s love of flamingos as part of the organization’s name.
“We went to the St. Louis Zoo one year, and she just was mesmerized by the flamingos there,” Althe Hatfield said. “She even got a flamingo tattoo on her foot. She was just obsessed with flamingos.”
The nonprofit was officially approved exactly one year after Amber Hatfield’s death.
Teddy and Althe Hatfield had the idea of creating a concert as one of its main events to raise funds and debuted the first “Let’s Flamingle” in June 2018 with local bands Blackford Creek and Insulated performing, followed by the second event in September 2019.
The latter year was a personal struggle for the Hatfields as they lost their son — Josh Hatfield — on Father’s Day due to a drug overdose at 20 years of age.
After a pause due to COVID, the Hatfields look forward to having the event return, despite some nervousness.
“We’re really excited (that) things have opened up so much since the last two years,” Teddy Hatfield said. “(We really) can’t wait to see what the turnout is gonna be.”
Insulated will return to perform along with the Raelyn Nelson Band, led by Raelyn Nelson, a Nashville artist and the granddaughter of 10-time Grammy-winning country-folk musician Willie Nelson.
The nonprofit raised between $8,500 to $10,000 over the two events, which has helped pay for over 55,000 miles traveled for clients to a number of hospitals for various doctors appointments.
Teddy and Althe Hatfield said the funds have also helped pay for over 60 hotel stays for patients and their families needing lodging for appointments, along with helping with medicine costs, car and house payments, gas cards, groceries and more.
They hope to raise more funds with this year’s event while also making people more aware of the organization and expanding beyond Owensboro.
“I hope we get a whole lot more people to like our (Facebook) page and find out what we’re about so they can spread the word to whoever they know that may need our help ….,” Althe Hatfield said.
Tickets are available at owensborotickets.com for $35 each or a table of eight for $320.
For more information, visit flamingosforamber.com or facebook.com/Amberskidney.
