Owensboro “Home of Bluegrass, Barbecue, Bourbon — and Bigfoot”?
You might have noticed the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is using Bigfoot to attract more geocachers to GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, which is coming to town May 22-28.
So, why not make Bigfoot the fourth B in our promotion?
There’s a market for Bigfoot hunting.
But you say you’ve never seen a Bigfoot?
But I went on a whale-watching cruise in California once and never saw a whale.
The hunt is the fun part.
Especially if you have a guide who is full of local Bigfoot lore.
There have been a lot of reported sightings here through the years — all the way back to the Fairview Horror in the summer of 1978.
Several people who claimed to have seen him — or her, they weren’t sure — said the Horror stood 8 to 10 feet tall and measured about 4 to 5 feet across the shoulders.
The tracks were said to be 14 to 16 inches long and 6 to 7 inches wide.
In 2009, members of the Bluegrass Paranormal Investigators told about investigating a case north of Ben Hawes Park where a man reported seeing a creature that stood about 8 feet tall and weighed at least 800 pounds.
They said they found one set of footprints that measured 13.5 inches long.
And another set that was bigger.
There have been several other reported sightings through the years.
So, we have a legitimate claim to Bigfoot.
Or at least as much as any other place that hasn’t caught one.
There’s a great opportunity here for someone to organize Bigfoot hunting expeditions — with cameras, not guns — for tourists.
Of course, you’d have to hike through some private property, but for the right fee, the landowners might agree.
And think of the cool T-shirts, baseball caps and assorted merchandise.
Maybe even bobbleheads and a statue somewhere.
