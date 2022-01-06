It’s time for another trip down Memory Lane.
This time, we’ll be walking through 1897 — 125 years ago.
Jan. 12 — Fire destroyed 11 of the city’s electric street cars in the shed where they were kept at night.
Feb. 10 — The ghost of a man who was recently lynched was said to be walking the streets of Owensboro.
Feb. 20 — A countywide wet-dry election decided to keep liquor sales legal here. The vote was 3,259 in favor of staying wet and 2,791 in favor of going dry. In the city, the vote was 1,703 to 732.
March 20 — A move to fuse the local Populists with the Free Silver Democrats failed to produce an agreement.
April 14 — There was a prevailing belief that if a couple lived apart for five years they were legally divorced. But it wasn’t true. Judge W.T. Owen complained about smoking, whittling and tobacco spitting in his circuit courtroom.
April 21 — Fifty bicyclists turned out for a meeting to promote good roads in the county.
May 5 — O.O. Brown, 79, for whom Brown’s Valley was named, died at his home there.
May 8 — A prisoner in the state penitentiary in Frankfort testified to seeing dozens of floggings of men, women and children, along with use of the rack, thumb screws and suffocation. He said one pregnant woman was hung up by her thumbs and later died.
May 15 — The prison investigating committee said it had found that 197 men were whipped or tied in chains in one month there. A boy was hung up by his wrists overnight for failing to complete a chore.
May 26 — A total of 142 people were baptized at Third Baptist Church in 52 minutes.
May 29 — Four parrots captured in the Panther Creek flats were brought to what’s now Legion Park.
June 2 — Seven Black students received their high school diplomas, the first ever graduation ceremony for Black students here.
June 5 — The police judge at West Louisville was committed to the asylum.
June 23 — Bicyclists riding without lanterns on their bikes were to be arrested for creating a safety hazard.
July 24 — Several Owensboroans were heading for the Alaska gold fields. Curly, a fire department horse, ate a watermelon, onion, limburger cheese and bacon.
July 31 — Huntersville residents complained that the lewd women driven out of Snow Hill had settled there.
Sept. 4 — Fifty businessmen met to plan a bicycle race track, football field and baseball diamond.
Sept. 18 — Jane “Hardtimes” Davis was fined one penny for operating a bawdy house.
Sept. 22 — J.D. Long and A. Deaton caught a 127.5-pound catfish that measured six-feet long. Police met all the trains, and anyone with yellow fever was reported to the city physician.
Oct. 2 — The river was down to seven-tenths-of-a-foot deep.
Nov. 27 — Water was back to nine-feet deep at French Island.
