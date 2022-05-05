Rabbi Theodore J. Levy has been dead for more than a century.

But he’s still having an impact on young people in Daviess County today.

This year, what’s called the Levy Trust will spend $51,500 on programs in Daviess County.

Fiscal Court’s proposed budget includes $15,000 for Wendell Foster, $12,000 for the H.L. Neblett Center, $10,000 for Girls Inc., $8,000 for the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, $5,000 for YMCA Kids and $1,500 for MentorKids.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says there is no actual Levy Trust.

It’s an agreement that the county entered into more than 30 years ago when it bought the old Levy property on what’s now Kentucky 144 and built the Daviess County Detention Center there.

Levy was 30 years old in February 1919.

He was president of the Owensboro Rotary Club, ran his family’s Levy’s clothing store and was the rabbi at Temple Adath Israel.

Levy left Owensboro that year to become associate field director in the military relief department of the American Red Cross in the aftermath of World War I.

He was sent to Camp Sherman in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The Spanish influenza pandemic was sweeping through military camps that month, and Levy died of bronchial pneumonia on Feb. 27, 1919.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says that most victims of the Spanish flu died from bacterial pneumonia following an influenza virus infection.

Left 21 acres to county Levy’s will left the 21 acres east of Owensboro to the county, with the stipulation that the property be used “for the betterment of needy children.”

The county lived up to that obligation and finally opened the Levy Memorial Home in 1950.

And for more than 30 years it took care of neglected boys.

But financial woes and a dwindling number of boys caused the Levy Home board to close the center on July 1, 1985.

In October 1985, some inmates of the Daviess County Jail were housed in the vacant building because renovation of the downtown jail forced some cells to be closed.

The jail continued using the building for its community service inmates and paid $12,000 a year to the county to lease the property.

That money was used for youth programs.

In 1986, a Knoxville, Tennessee, mall developer bid $625,000 for the property and put down $5,000 for a six-month purchase option.

The county filed a lawsuit to see whether it could sell the property and still live up to the will.

A circuit judge decided the county could sell the land if the proceeds benefited children.

But the sale fell through, and the jail continued to use the property.

With the old building in disrepair, Fiscal Court approved the construction of a new center for community service inmates that was completed in the fall of 1994.

A juvenile holding facility was completed in 1995 and a facility for status offenders followed in 1996.

By then, the jail was paying $18,000 a year toward youth programs.

The new Daviess County Detention Center opened on the old Levy property in 2001.

By 2011, the county was allocating $40,000 for what it called the Levy Trust.

Mattingly said the county has been putting roughly $50,000 into youth programs in Levy’s memory for several years.

Sometimes, if one of the youth organizations has a major project, it will get more from other county funds, he said.

But 103 years after his death, Levy’s bequest of 21 acres is still having an impact on the community.

