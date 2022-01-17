“We have been on this journey for a long time,” said the Rev. Charles Johnson to a crowd gathered on Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church for the Owensboro NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance ceremony.
Johnson, executive director of the Henderson County Human Relations Commission and pastor for the Great Norris Chapel Baptist Church, asked those present there they would like to see the nation and the world go from here — toward chaos or community?
He said the struggle is especially real these days when there is so much division and destruction taking place in the world.
King challenged the nation to rise up to a higher calling, and to seek justice through reconciliation. He did that through raising concerns against unjust wars, and unjust laws and injustice against all people of color.
And he didn’t do that by himself, and it didn’t just automatically happen when King made his historical speech in Washington D.C. in August of 1963, Johnson said.
“This road and this struggle was made up of people who shared the same goal and passion, people from all walks of life, people from all religious backgrounds, people from different ethnic backgrounds and different skin color,” he said. “They rose with a single challenge: we shall overcome someday.”
In a world with so much unrest and mistrust, the nation is still being challenged to participate in a progress that demands and expects justice, he said.
Sometimes we can make “so much noise” about minor things, but remain silent about things that truly matter in life, he said.
“Reconciliation has no meaning if it’s not aimed at achieving equality in life, education, employment, and all of the important measurable areas of disadvantage,” he said, adding that it’s about creating equity and equality, closing gaps, and building relationships.”
Through the building of relationships we can break down barriers, and keep King’s dream alive.
That dream is often forgotten in books all together, he said.
Sure, we remember King’s speech, and his ideals, but the nation is moving away from respecting one another, especially those of different nationalities and who hold different beliefs than ourselves, Johnson said.
The Rev. Larry Lewis, chairperson for the event, said the question of where we go from here is a relevant question, especially when at this time 18-19 states are creating laws that prohibit “people like me” from voting.
“There’s so much division and so much hatred when you can’t find anyone in Congress to stand up and approve the voting rights bill, the John Lewis bill,” he said. “There’s something drastically wrong with our nation, our country, when we can’t get one vote for humanity.”
He said we live in a time where democracy is being destroyed before our very eyes, and “we can’t sit back anymore.”
He encouraged everyone present to have a plan of action, and not one of violence. That is the way to righting wrongs, he said.
“There is a whole lot of wrong going on in our land, and it’s going to take all of us working together to make sure those wrongs are right,” Lewis said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
