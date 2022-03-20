Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, out of Lexington, has collected about 1,000 instruments to donate to tornado victims in western Kentucky, a way of showing survivors that they are still in the minds and hearts of others, according to Michael Johnathon, folk singer with Woodsongs.
Woodsongs visited several western Kentucky communities affected by tornadoes throughout the weekend, as well as Owensboro, to put instruments in the hands of those who may have lost theirs as a result of the tornadoes.
Once Woodsongs got to Owensboro on Saturday, however, the need was so great, according to Johnathon, that they were already nearly out of instruments, specifically guitars and other widely-requested string instruments.
“Owensboro was the final stop. We came to Owensboro because a lot of the people in western Kentucky were displaced this way,” he said. “Unfortunately, we kind of came to Owensboro to apologize because everyone wanted guitars and stuff and we just didn’t have any left.”
The organization did, however, have a chance to hit some majorly affected areas, such as Mayfield and Dawson Springs, where large crowds turned out to pick up instruments.
“We had a lady today in Dawson Springs that was literally ripped out of her bed by the tornado. Her boyfriend was thrown about 300 feet and he died. She lost her home, her business was wiped away. You go through Mayfield and the communities are still raw,” he said.
The project, he said, was still a success because it helped put instruments back into the hands of local Kentucky artists who have lost a lot in recent months, and although they may have their bare necessities, access to art is still lacking for many who have lost their means of artistic expression.
“Love is the greatest transaction of the arts and these people are still hurting. What are they missing besides homes and power and water lines? They’re missing their art and their music, and that’s the part we can help with,” he said.
This project, he said, was a way to remedy that and to show tornado survivors that they have not been forgotten.
Prior to visiting western Kentucky communities, Jonathan said Woodsongs received hundreds of pre-written requests for instruments, epitomizing the need and lack of access to the arts for tornado survivors.
The main purpose, he said, was to show love to survivors.
“What we’re really seeing, is not so much gratitude for the instruments, as it is, at this point, a reminder that people haven’t forgotten them,” he said. “The tornado folks got left behind. I think what they were most grateful for, is that they saw people that remembered that they still needed help.”
