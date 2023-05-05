Members of Daviess County’s LGBTQ community filled the Fiscal Courtroom on Thursday evening to voice their opposition to the county cutting funding to the RiverPark Center.
Later, the designated spokesman for the group said the presentation was equally about supporters making themselves heard in the debate over the RiverPark Center and the hosting of drag shows in the RiverPark’s GhostLight Lounge.
The presentation came as county commissioners begin the process of approving the new Fiscal Court’s first budget. The proposed 2023-24 budget includes no funds for the RiverPark Center. In the fiscal year that ends June 30, the county gave the RiverPark $12,500.
Funding for the RiverPark has become an item of contention, largely due to a group of individuals calling themselves the “Daviess County Citizens for Decency,” who have complained to city and county officials about drag shows at the GhostLight Lounge. The GhostLight is a 21 and over nightclub that hosts drag shows about once a month.
At a budget hearing last month, Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen, without specifically mentioning drag shows, said of the RiverPark: “When they have created something that is as divisive as it has been in our community, and they are admittedly losing money, and they keep doing it, it’s almost as though they are saying, ‘We don’t need your money.’ ”
Castlen allowed only one speaker from each side of the issue to address the commission. Jordan Blake Key, spokesman for the RiverPark and drag show supporters, said drag is an art form that is important to the LGBTQ community.
“Drag, the art of gender and performance, is a pillar of queer cultural expression,” Key said. Drag, Key said, is also part of popular culture and has been used in Hollywood productions such as “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Tootsie.”
“These (films) are no different from the art form we love and value,” Key said. “Theater as an art form could not and would not exist without queer people.”
Of the drag shows staged at GhostLight Lounge, Key said, “We have not violated any laws relating to obscenity and indecency. We do not believe our existence should be divisive, that our art should be divisive, or should be undervalued by you and the Fiscal Court.”
Key said community arts groups provide culture and foster economic development. He also noted the RiverPark stages numerous performances for school-age children.
More from this section
“We ask you, as representatives of our county, to value the RiverPark, because we do,” Key said. “... What must be voiced here is, that by defunding the RiverPark Center due to its LGBTQ+ programming, due to its ‘divisiveness’ or its seemingly ‘anti-Christian’ values, you, the Daviess County Fiscal Court, are devaluing spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals, devaluing diversity, equity and inclusion.
“It’s not just an organization that will bear that weight. It’s all of us.”
Aaron Thomas did not specifically speak against drag shows, but said the arts “were created by God.”
“I would urge you to think about that when you think about, ‘What is the benefit of art? What is the goodness and beauty of art?’ ” Thomas said.
After the meeting, Key said, “The RiverPark doesn’t necessarily depend on the county to exist.” He said part of the goal was “simply about having our voices (heard) in the public forum. It’s not just about us as queer advocates. It’s about us as art advocates as well.”
A vote was not taken, and most of the commissioners did not comment on the budget or the presentations. Castlen said the commissioners compromised to settle on the current budget.
“I can say with certainty that no member of this Fiscal Court is totally happy with every item on this budget,” Castlen said. “No one got 100% of what they wanted. This is a $107 million budget. It’s not a one-issue budget.”
Later, Castlen said, “It’s impossible to please everyone. But this document was created with a lot of give and take to try to be responsive to those who have elected us.”
The budget has to be approved by Fiscal Court and by the state Department of Local Government by July 1. County Treasurer Jordan Johnson said there is a process for amending the budget, but doing so would affect the timeline for submitting the budget to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.