The new Liberty Financial Mortgage office at 2925 Wimsatt Court in Highland Point — across from Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union — is scheduled to open Monday.
The credit union bought Liberty Financial, an Owensboro-based mortgage company, in 2016.
Evansville Teachers moved into the Owensboro market in 1992, merging with OPS Federal Credit Union.
Today, the credit union has two offices in Owensboro, including one at 2820 N. York St. — behind the Parrish Avenue Kroger store.
Liberty Financial also has three offices in Louisville, one in Bowling Green, two in Franklin, Tennessee, with three more under construction in the Greater Nashville area.
“We are so excited to be able to improve the convenience for our mortgage customers by expanding our presence in Owensboro,” Heather Montgomery, the credit union’s Owensboro mortgage manager, said in a news release.
The new 6,320-square-foot building has 12 offices, two large conference rooms and nine work stations.
The news release said services include FHA loans, conventional loans, Veterans Administration loans, U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, physician loans, jumbo loans, construction loans, bridge loans, home equity loans and others.
Community Hero loans with 100% financing are available for teachers, nurses, first responders and others are also available, it said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
