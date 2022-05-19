The Daviess County Public Library Board voted unanimously to approve a $678,580 bid for its ongoing parking lot expansion during its regular meeting Wednesday, pending approval of the bid by its project engineer.
This is the second time the library has placed a bid for the project. Its initial posting failed to garner any bids. The project asked contractors to submit two bids, one for a simple parking lot expansion and another for a larger, more complex parking lot project.
“The price that they bid for the base bid, which is the scaled down version of the project, is $413,687, and then for the alternate bid, which is for the bigger version of the project, $678,580,” Library Director Erin Waller said during the meeting.
Waller said she would prefer the library move forward with the more comprehensive plan, which will create more parking space than the base project.
Board member Rodney Ellis asked if it was a turnkey bid or if there are stipulations based on time, price and materials.
“They verbally said the pipe people said the pricing was only good until Friday, the drainage pipes that have to be used,” Waller said.
Richard Tutt of American Engineers Inc. said he will review the bid proposal this week to ensure everything is up to par. If no issues are reported by Tutt, DCPL will formally accept the bid.
It is anticipated the project will take about three months to complete.
