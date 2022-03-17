The Daviess County Public Library has updated its fiscal-year budget to show a total increase to its revenue of $210,000 and additional expenses of $77,900.
Debbie Young, DCPL business manager, said during the regular library board meeting Thursday that the changes reflect more up-to-date financial information for the library.
“It looks like, hopefully, we are going to get about $150,000 more, so I have done a budget amendment,” Young said.
The anticipated bump in funding comes from revenue from property taxes, she said.
“How I do that is I look at what we have received for the year, and then I look at what we have received for the remainder of the prior year, and I kind of average that out, and I look and see if we need a budget amendment,” Young said.
The library has also received additional grant funding between the time the budget was created and the amendment was approved Wednesday. If no specific grant income is identified when the budget is being made, the library chooses to start out by allocating $10,000 in grant funding in the budget. That number is then adjusted as additional grant funding is secured throughout the fiscal-year.
“We are doing really good on our grants so far this year, so in order to get us caught up on that, I am doing about a $52,000 adjustment on that,” Young said.
Areas of expenditure adjusted in Wednesday’s budget amendment include an additional $4,000 for repairs of library vehicles, an increase in utility costs, as well as a roughly $3,000 increase in the cost of security services.
After accounting for the $77,900 increase in expenses, the library will still see an increase in total income for the fiscal-year of $132,500.
The budget amendment was unanimously approved by the board Wednesday.
