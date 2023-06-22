People concerned about LGBTQ+ materials at the Daviess County Public Library were met by an equally vocal group Wednesday who want the library to keep books about gays and lesbians on the shelves.
The library board of trustees heard from both groups at Wednesday’s meeting, although at times it was difficult to hear anything at all. More than once speakers opposed to the materials were shouted down by people supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
After the meeting, library Director Erin Waller said the library’s practice of providing an “inclusive collection” had not changed.
The debate over materials at the library began earlier this month, which is “Pride Month” for the queer community nationally.
One issue was Pride Month goodie bags the library provided for children between the ages of 13-18 years old. Those bags drew the scrutiny of Daviess County Commissioner Janie Marksberry. Last week, demonstrators came to the library, voicing broader concerns about what they said were materials about sex and about LGBTQ+ issues that were inappropriate for children.
Wednesday night was the library board’s regular June meeting. Although the library’s materials for gay and lesbian teen, nor Pride Month, were on the agenda, people were allowed to speak to the board on any issue.
So, they spoke.
The ground rules were that each speaker would be given two minutes. Marksberry, who is Fiscal Court’s liaison to the library, spoke first, but was shouted down after she continued speaking over her two minute allotment.
Of the Pride Month bags, Marksberry said, “I felt it was my duty to look into what was being given to the children.”
Later, Marksberry said, “no sexual agenda” should be permitted at the library and from what she has heard from residents, “that is the belief of most Daviess Countians.”
When audience members began yelling continuously at Marksberry after she continued speaking beyond the two-minute mark, a library official took the microphone away.
At times, the meeting went into subjects that aren’t part of the library’s Pride programming.
Tammi O’Bryan, who was opposed to LGBTQ+ programs at the library, talked about “drag queen story hour,” although that has not been offered at the library.
“Children that would be attending a drag queen story hour do not have the ability to cognitively (understand) sexual content,” O’Bryan said. “This is a tax-funded facility that should not be using taxpayer funds to hold these events here.”
Kathryn Crowe, who has attended Owensboro City Commission and Fiscal Court meetings to voice concern about drag queen shows at RiverPark Center’s 21-and-over club, said she came to the meeting “to express my concern over the materials and agenda being pushed by the library.”
Crowe brandished a book from the library collection, “Let’s Talk About It,” a nonfiction book in graphic novel format for teens about sex and sexuality, and questioned its presence in the library’s collection.
“It’s pornography,” Crowe said. “It’s illegal.”
Supporters of keeping LGBTQ+ materials talked about the impact finding books about being gay or lesbian at the library had on their lives.
Molly Ward told board members she was surrounded by homophobia as a child, but found support through LGBTQ+ materials at the library.
“I knew I was gay when I was 13,” Ward said. To people opposing such materials on library shelves, Ward said, “The question I would ask (is) why don’t these children’s lives matter?
“Why are (LGBTQ+ youth) not important? Why don’t they get to be seen? I promise you, God loves them all the same.”
George Worley told the board: “When I was 10 years old, it was the library that saved my life, because I was bullied because I was gay.”
Later, Worley said, “the word ‘public’ means everybody should be able to be represented.”
Carolyn Davidson said of the materials, “You can’t cut all this off from everybody because one group doesn’t like it. We have a right to see all these ideas and decide what’s right and what’s not right.”
Dennis Bunton said the library provides material for everyone, including carrying books about Christianity.
“It’s not easy for a kid who is LGBT to turn on the TV or look at a magazine and not see themselves,” Bunton said. The people who want to keep LGBTQ+ books available to teens “pay taxes as well.”
Afterward, Waller said the library’s purpose has not changed.
“Our goal, our mission is still the same,” she said. “Until that changes, we will continue to have an inclusive collection. That means for all viewpoints.”
