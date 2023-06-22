People concerned about LGBTQ+ materials at the Daviess County Public Library were met by an equally vocal group Wednesday who want the library to keep books about gays and lesbians on the shelves.

The library board of trustees heard from both groups at Wednesday’s meeting, although at times it was difficult to hear anything at all. More than once speakers opposed to the materials were shouted down by people supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

