Daviess County Public Library Director Erin Waller told board members Wednesday evening that bills filed in the Kentucky House and Senate aim to change how public library boards are appointed.
The bills in question are Kentucky House Bill 480 and Kentucky Senate Bill 167, which are exact duplicates, she said. House Bill 480 was introduced Feb. 10 and is sponsored by Republican Rep. Patrick Flannery, who serves Carter and Lawrence counties in eastern Kentucky.
“Every year about this time, I come in and talk about some new, either House or Senate bill that is being proposed that could potentially affect our library or the library board,” Waller said during the meeting.
Currently, when there is an opening on the board, the other members collectively submit two people to be vetted through the state. Those names are then sent to the county judge-executive, who makes the appointment.
If the bills become law, the board would no longer submit candidates. The judge-executive will solely be tasked with the decision.
Also, Daviess County Public Library Board members’ terms would expire Jan. 1, 2023. The judge-executive would be tasked with filling each seat.
In addition, the bills also include a provision to provide libraries with the authority to lease and build to lease buildings for use by educational institutions.
County Commissioner Charlie Castlen, Fiscal Court liaison to the DCPL Board, said he was aware the bills had been introduced and that they are much broader than previous bills.
“There have been some citizens who have reached out to me … with how this is much broader than anything that I have ever even thought about,” he said during the meeting.
Both bills have been moved to a legislative committee, which Castlen said can help determine if they have any traction.
The public library board has taxing authority.
“This kind of thing comes up every year, and it will continue to come up,” she said.
Waller said that if the bills are signed into law, the process of appointing public library board members in Kentucky would still not really be in the hands of the people.
“It is put to one person, the county judge,” Waller said. “He is an elected official, but he would get to solely make that decision. When (the board is) in here making that decision, it is a group effort.”
