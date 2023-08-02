The Daviess County Public Library board will hold a special called meeting at 10 a.m. Friday in the third-floor board room at the library, 2020 Frederica St.
The board will enter into a closed session for discussion that may lead to the appointment, dismissal or discipling of an individual employee.
