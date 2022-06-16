The Daviess County Public Library Board will soon be submitting three nominees to the state to be vetted and sent forward for selection to fill seats by Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
Two nominations must be submitted for the seat held by Beena Vora, who will term out at the close of her second four-year term on Sept. 13. An additional nomination must be submitted for the seat held by Rodney Ellis, who is seeking a second term.
The board will finalize its nominees when it meets next month. It is still reviewing candidates for the nominations.
Erin Waller, library director, said recent legislation that eliminates the board submitting nominees to fill open positions, giving autonomy to the judge-executive, has not yet become law.
“Not this fall, that doesn’t start until January,” she said. “This will be the last time that we do it this way.”
In other news, Waller said work will soon begin on the library’s parking lot expansion, with tree removal and demolition happening first.
Waller said the library entrance off Ford Avenue will be widened, hopefully before the start of the next school year.
Waller also updated the board on library events and how they are being attended.
“Summer reading is in full swing,” she said. “It started June 1, and we had a big kickoff event that day, and if you had driven by here in the afternoon you would have seen why we need those extra parking spots.”
Waller said library events are being well attended, and anything that requires a signup has mostly been full.
“We are seeing a lot of people going to the library this summer so far,” she said.
